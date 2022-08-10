Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has secured three prestigious awards at the World Finance Islamic Finance Awards 2022, recognizing the bank’s excellence in products and services.

Emirates Islamic was named ‘Best Islamic Bank in UAE’ for the bank’s stellar performance across banking segments and for driving growth in the uptake of Islamic banking solutions across the UAE. The bank also won the accolade of ‘Best Islamic Bank for Customer Experience’ in recognition of its commitment to a customer-centric banking experience. The bank’s third win was for ‘Best Credit Card in UAE’ for its Etihad Guest Credit Cards – a range of exclusive, co-branded credit cards with Etihad Airways.

The World Finance Islamic Finance Awards bring together key players in the Islamic finance industry and recognizes the most successful operators from around the globe. Now in their tenth year, the awards are held annually by World Finance, a leading bi-monthly financial magazine published by World News Media in the United Kingdom. The judging panel comprises senior financial and business journalists, supported by a research team as well as reader insight and experience to provide nominations to the judging panel.

Commenting on the awards, Salah Mohammed Amin, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said, “As a home-grown Islamic bank, we are honoured to be awarded these prestigious international accolades. A key component of our success has been our pursuit of excellence in providing a comprehensive Islamic banking proposition to all our customers, backed by seamless, customer-centric banking experiences that are both rewarding and memorable. We continue to endeavor to strengthen our reputation as an Islamic bank that firmly supports Dubai’s vision of becoming the global capital of the Islamic economy.”

Emirates Islamic’s Etihad Guest Visa credit cards enable cardholders to earn up to 3.5 Etihad Guest Miles for every USD spent.* The credit cards also offer benefits including fast-track enrolment to Etihad Guest Gold Tier status and unlimited 50% miles back on booking/upgrading a flight with Etihad Guest Miles.

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is one of the fastest growing banks in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’a-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 41 branches and 179 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won international acclaim as the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance Awards 2020 by World Finance, in addition to being named the ‘Best Islamic Bank, UAE’. The Bank was also awarded the title of ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ by Islamic Finance News and ‘Islamic Bank of the Year – UAE 2020’ by The Banker. Additionally, New York-based Global Finance magazine recognised Emirates Islamic as the ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution, UAE’ for a second year in a row on its list of the ‘World’s Best Islamic Financial Institutions’.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

