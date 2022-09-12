Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has launched a new ‘Businesswomen Account’ curated specifically to cater and support the requirements of women entrepreneurs and business owners in the UAE. The new business banking proposition aligns itself with the UAE’s vision to fully realise Sustainable Development Goals aimed at reducing inequalities and promoting diversification within the SME ecosystem.

The new Business Banking account, catering to women entrepreneurs, aims to make fundamental changes in terms of inclusion while also promoting financial best practices for women-led SMEs. Going beyond essential business banking services, the Businesswomen Account offers a no minimum balance account for the first 12 months, one of the lowest monthly average balance requirements in the business banking sector, a dedicated team of culturally diverse and multi-lingual female relationship managers, and a team of experienced trade specialists and Forex advisors. Account holders will also be able to bank anywhere anytime with access to the state-of-the-art cash management platform ‘businessONLINE’.

In addition, they will receive a free business debit card, have access to business banking centers and benefit from preferential rates on banking transactions and fund transfers.

Emirates Islamic will also help Businesswomen Account holders grow their business through exclusive seminars and workshops featuring industry leaders.

Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, commented: “The global entrepreneurial ecosystem has transformed with the rise of women in management and leadership positions. We aim to be the engine of change that drives women entrepreneurs in the UAE to achieve success in their business ventures, something that we strongly feel will contribute greatly to the overall development of one of the UAE economy’s most crucial sectors. With the right set of comprehensive business banking tools and the spirit of empowered women at the helm, we continue to walk hand in hand with the UAE to evolve and break barriers.”

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is one of the fastest growing banks in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’a-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 41 branches and 179 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. The Bank won international acclaim as the ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ at the Islamic Finance Awards 2020 by World Finance, in addition to being named the ‘Best Islamic Bank, UAE’. The Bank was also awarded the title of ‘Most Innovative Islamic Bank’ by Islamic Finance News and ‘Islamic Bank of the Year – UAE 2020’ by The Banker. Additionally, New York-based Global Finance magazine recognised Emirates Islamic as the ‘Best Islamic Financial Institution, UAE’ for a second year in a row on its list of the ‘World’s Best Islamic Financial Institutions’.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

