Dubai: In line with its commitment to deliver an exceptional banking experience to customers, Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE has launched an innovative credit card, the Switch Cashback Visa Credit Card.

The new credit card offers customers the flexibility to choose and instantly switch between Travel & Lifestyle categories using the EI Rewards App, allowing them to earn significantly higher cashback. Based on the category chosen, customers can earn up to 4% cashback while they use the card across a wide range of spending categories including dining, groceries, education, airlines, hotels and 8% on fuel spends along with up to 1% unlimited cashback on all other retail purchases.

Cardholders can also enjoy a host of additional benefits including unlimited airport lounge access, access to the Dubai Ladies Club, valet parking and golf benefits.

Mohamed Al Hadi, Acting Head of Retail Banking & Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic, said, “Emirates Islamic has consistently been at the forefront of offering customers innovative and lucrative card propositions enabling them to maximize benefits on their card spend. The introduction of the Switch Cashback Visa Credit Card is an exciting new innovation to our suite of award-winning credit cards. With this card, we look to empower customers with the freedom and flexibility to effortlessly select their preferred reward category in accordance to their distinct spend requirements.”

Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE, said, “With Emirates Islamic’s Switch Cashback Visa credit card, cardholders can switch between cashback categories based on their preferences so they can truly maximize their earnings. This launch underscores our commitment to innovation, as we continually seek to offer products that meet consumers’ evolving needs. Visa is delighted to partner with Emirates Islamic and we look forward to bringing their customers more innovative and rewarding payment solutions in the future."

About Emirates Islamic:

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shari’ah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 42 branches and 211 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. In 2023, Emirates Islamic was awarded the ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award at The Banker Islamic Banking Awards for its AED 1 billion dirham-denominated sukuk, the first such dirham sukuk issuance by a UAE bank. The bank also won ‘Best Islamic Real Estate Deal’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023 for facilitating a real estate financing deal for a leading Dubai-based conglomerate.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

For further information please visit www.emiratesislamic.ae

