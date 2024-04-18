Dubai, UAE: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the successful conclusion of its debut USD 500 million syndicated Financing Facility.

The landmark three-year term financing facility is the first of its kind raised by a Shariah-compliant financial institution. Structured as a Commodity Murabaha term financing facility in compliance with Shariah principles set out by the Accounting and Auditing Organisation for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), the proceeds will be used for Shariah-compliant general corporate funding purposes.

The new financing facility further strengthens the bank’s balance sheet by increasing its ability to support its clients as well as its own strategic growth ambitions. The successful closing also reflects the market confidence in Emirates Islamic’s growth strategy and financial strength.

Farid AlMulla, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said: “We are extremely pleased to conclude this landmark facility, that further underscores Emirates Islamic’s position as one of the leading Shariah-compliant banks in the UAE. As a prominent local Islamic bank, Emirates Islamic remains committed to contributing to the UAE’s progress by spearheading innovations in the Islamic banking sector and creating innovative Shariah-compliant products and services that adhere to the highest standards of ethical banking.”

Mohammad Kamran Wajid, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Islamic, said: “Over the past two decades, we have remained committed to delivering exceptional banking services to our customers, and this Shariah-compliant financing facility will further strengthen their confidence in Emirates Islamic. We are proud to conclude a financing facility of this magnitude to support our growth ambitions.”

Emirates NBD Capital Limited, HSBC Bank Middle East Limited and Standard Chartered Bank acted as global coordinators and mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

Emirates Islamic continues to lead the market with Shariah-compliant product innovation. In 2023, the bank reinforced its commitment to deepening and promoting liquidity in the local currency Sukuk market, by issuing an AED 1 billion public Sukuk. This unique three-year offering was oversubscribed 2.5 times, highlighting the strength of the Dirham Sukuk market, and emphasising confidence in the local currency market from global Shariah-compliant investors.

Emirates Islamic (DFM: EIB), part of Emirates NBD Group, is a leading Islamic financial institution in the UAE. Established in 2004 as Emirates Islamic Bank, the bank has established itself as a major player in the highly competitive financial services sector in the UAE.

Emirates Islamic offers a comprehensive range of Shariah-compliant products and services across the Personal, Business and Corporate banking spectrum with a network of 40 branches and 216 ATMs/CDMs across the UAE. In the fast-growing area of online and mobile banking, the bank is an innovator, being the first Islamic bank in the UAE to launch a mobile banking app and offer Apple Pay, as well as being the first Islamic bank in the world to launch Chat Banking services for customers via WhatsApp.

Emirates Islamic has consistently received local and international awards, in recognition of its strong record of performance and innovation in banking. In 2023, Emirates Islamic was awarded the ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award at The Banker Islamic Banking Awards for its AED 1 billion dirham-denominated sukuk, the first such dirham sukuk issuance by a UAE bank.

The bank also won ‘Best Islamic Real Estate Deal’ at the prestigious Euromoney Islamic Finance Awards 2023 for facilitating a real estate financing deal for a leading Dubai-based conglomerate.

As part of its commitment to the UAE community, the Emirates Islamic Charity Fund provides financial aid to those in need, with a focus on food, shelter, health, education and social welfare contributions.

