Dubai: Emirates Islamic, one of the leading Islamic financial institutions in the UAE, has announced the grand prize winners of its Kunooz Savings Account, with updated prizes including a Mercedes EQS.

The prize ceremony was held at Dubai Festival City Mall, where UAE national Fatima Mohammed Abdul Rahman was handed over her brand-new Mercedes EQS car for the month of May 2023. Ali Al Hosani, also a UAE national, won AED 1 million cash for the draw conducted in April 2023.

Commenting on her win, Fatima Mohammed Abdul Rahman said, “I am thrilled and grateful to win this amazing new car. I would like to thank Emirates Islamic for rewarding me with this wonderful gift and for their encouragement which motivated me to start saving diligently.”

Commenting on his win, Ali Al Hosani said: “I am delighted and very thankful to have won this incredible prize. I would like to take the opportunity to thank Emirates Islamic for their excellence in providing products that help customers save.”

Farid Al Mulla, Head of Consumer Banking and Wealth Management at Emirates Islamic added: “On behalf of Emirates Islamic, I would like to extend our warmest congratulations to both grand prize winners. As a leading Islamic financial institution in the region, we are delighted to see how our flagship Kunooz Savings Account has been instrumental in enhancing our customers lives by encouraging them to save for their future and rewarding their good habits.”

He added: “We remain committed to continue to run innovative consumer-focused initiatives that reward customers and help them achieve their dreams and look forward to welcoming more people to the Kunooz family.”

Emirates Islamic’s Kunooz Savings Account is the bank’s flagship account. Customers can win grand prizes worth AED 1 million every quarter and a Mercedes EQS car every month for every AED 5,000 maintained monthly in their account. Additionally, customers have a chance to win cash prizes worth AED 10,000 once every week for every AED 1,000 maintained daily in their account.

