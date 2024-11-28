Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Hospitals Group (EHG) hosted a celebratory event on November 26th, 2024, at the Mashreq Bank Auditorium, Mashreq Global HQ, Downtown Dubai. The event was held to honor the effective date of the company’s successful restructuring plan and the unveiling of its ambitious 2025 vision.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, industry leaders from the Banking, Legal, and Consulting sectors, and media representatives. The event highlighted EHG’s commitment to providing world-class healthcare services and its vision to shape the future of healthcare in the UAE.

Following the completion of its restructuring plan, EHG has strengthened its financial position to enable future growth. There were a number of highlights including a presentation by Global Legal Firm A&O Shearman charting the complexity and challenges of one of the UAE’s most intricate bankruptcy cases. Furthermore, a Board Panel moderated by Christian Schuhmacher, and involving H.E. Mariam Al Mazrouei, Fraser Pearce and Prosenjit Bhattacharya whose role has evolved from Chief Restructuring Officer to Chief Operations Officer & Chief Finance Officer after the EHG successful restructuring date, discussed the future evolution of the healthcare industry’s delivery model from a traditional fee-for-service model towards value-based care that prioritizes patient outcomes and cost-effectiveness.

Towards Greater Success in 2025

The event unveiled EHG's 2025 vision, centered around enhancing patient experience, embracing cutting-edge technology, expanding access to care, and fostering innovation. Key initiatives include the launch of Hospital at Home and Visiting Doctors programs, the integration of virtual reality and AI, the expansion of telemedicine and medical tourism services, and strategic partnerships with global healthcare leaders. “We are thrilled with the success of our restructuring and the positive response to our 2025 vision,” said Christian Schuhmacher Executive Chairman of the Board. “EHG is committed to delivering exceptional healthcare services and improving the lives of our patients. We are excited to embark on this new chapter and shape the future of healthcare in the UAE.”

About Emirates Hospitals Group (EHG):

Emirates Hospitals Group is a leading integrated healthcare provider in the United Arab Emirates, offering a comprehensive range of services from outpatient care to tertiary care, rehabilitation, and homecare. With a legacy spanning over 20 years, EHG boasts a network of facilities catering to the needs of diverse communities. JCI-accredited facilities and a team of highly-qualified medical professionals ensure patients receive the highest standards of care.

