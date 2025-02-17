Dubai, UAE – Emirates Health Services (EHS) and Dell Technologies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive advancements in digital infrastructure by providing EHS with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity technologies, paving the way for transformative changes in the UAE’s healthcare system.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by H.E Mubaraka Mubarak Ibrahim, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector at Emirates Health Services, and Walid Yehia, Managing Director - Gulf, at Dell Technologies. Under the terms of the agreement, both EHS and Dell will collaborate across several key areas, including organizing targeted workshops to share best practices in cybersecurity, advancing EHS’ AI initiatives, enhancing technical expertise with specialized training sessions and support programs, and providing access to consulting services from experts.

H.E Mubaraka Mubarak Ibrahim, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer and Acting Executive Director of the Information Sector at Emirates Health Services, said:

"At EHS, we are dedicated to advancing the UAE's healthcare sector by aligning with national priorities and visionary goals. By working with Dell, we’ll be able to explore new technologies that will elevate service quality and efficiency across our healthcare facilities, while also enhancing accessibility to our services. This is part of our strategy to foster a future-ready healthcare ecosystem that promotes societal well-being and reinforces the UAE’s standing as a global leader in healthcare excellence.”

Walid Yehia, Managing Director - Gulf, at Dell Technologies, said:

“AI and cybersecurity are transforming how the healthcare sector operates and delivers critical services. Through our work with organizations like EHS, we strive to empower the UAE healthcare industry with secure, scalable, and cutting-edge solutions to address modern challenges. The MoU sets the stage for scaling innovative solutions that address the evolving demands of the UAE healthcare sector. "

As innovations in healthcare continue to shape every facet of the patient experience, the collaboration will focus on leveraging advanced technologies that will ultimately streamline patient care processes, improve clinical outcomes, while seamlessly integrating into healthcare operations.