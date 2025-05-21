Abu Dhabi, UAE – Emirates Growth Fund (EGF), the UAE’s dedicated growth equity platform for scaling national SMEs backed by Emirates Development Bank (EDB), has announced its inaugural investment with a strategic minority stake in Tarmeem Healthcare Holding LTD, a rapidly growing healthcare provider transforming patient mobility and quality of life.

The announcement was made at Make it in the Emirates 2025 and aligns with the UAE’s industrial strategy to accelerate the growth of national priority sectors.

The investment marks a strategic milestone for EGF, which was launched to back founder-led SMEs in sectors vital to the UAE’s economic future, including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Food Security, Sustainability and Advanced Technology.

Tarmeem Healthcare Holding, headquartered in Abu Dhabi, owns Tarmeem Orthopedic and Spine Specialty Hospital LLC in addition to Tarmeem Medical Centre LLC in Khalifa City A and Al-Ain. Tarmeen Healthcare Holding entities currentely serves more than 20,000 patients annually and is on track to double its footprint over the next 18 months. Its integrated model provides diagnosis, management, and treatment for musculoskeletal conditions and injuries while offering premium, patient-centric services delivered by top-tier orthopaedic experts and cutting-edge technologies.

Commenting on the transaction, H.E. Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Emirates Growth Fund, said:

“This investment in Tarmeem Healthcare exemplifies the Emirates Growth Fund’s mission to close the growth equity gap for UAE-based SMEs. Tarmeem represents the ‘missing middle’ often overlooked by traditional investors. It’s not a start up but also not served by traditional SME funding platforms. Yet, they have great growth potential and by supporting companies with strong fundamentals and national relevance, we are advancing the UAE’s long-term industrial and economic goals.”

H.E. Najla Al Midfa, Vice Chair & Managing Director of Emirates Growth Fund, commented:

"We’re proud to back Tarmeem as our first investment. They represent the next generation of UAE businesses. They are mission-driven and deeply attuned to the country’s evolving needs. As the UAE invests in healthcare sovereignty and resilience, Tarmeem is well-positioned to lead and set new standards of excellence in specialized healthcare."

Founded in 2019 by Dr. Ali Al Suwaidi, a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon with more than two decades of international experience, Tarmeem was established to meet the growing regional demand for high-quality, specialized orthopedic and physiotherapy services. Dr. Al Suwaidi’s leadership, shaped by prominent roles across major UAE healthcare institutions, anchors Tarmeem’s clinical excellence.

This capital investment from EGF will accelerate Tarmeem’s strategic expansion, increasing operational capacity and enabling the development for Tarmeem Orthopedic and Spine Specialty Hospital as well as the two state-of-the-art Medical Centers in Khalifa City A and Al Ain. The Hospital and the two new facilities aim to broaden access to expert musculoskeletal care while reinforcing Tarmeem’s commitment to innovation and patient-centred outcomes.

Dr. Ali Suwaidi, Founder and CEO of Tarmeem, added:

“This partnership with Emirates Growth Fund is about more than just capital. It’s about purposeful growth. Their deep understanding of building enduring institutions, combined with strategic insight, provides us with a powerful platform to expand our reach and elevate the standard of orthopedic care across the UAE and beyond. Together, we’re not just growing, we’re shaping the future of specialized healthcare.”

As part of the investment, EGF will provide Tarmeem with strategic guidance in governance, growth strategy, and long-term institutionalization, supporting the company’s ambition to become a national leader in specialized healthcare services.

The UAE has made healthcare localization a national priority, investing heavily in specialist services under Vision 2031. While significant progress has been made, opportunities remain to strengthen access to premium orthopaedic and physiotherapy care across the country. Tarmeem is directly addressing this gap, aligning with national efforts to build a resilient, world-class healthcare ecosystem.

About Emirates Growth Fund

Emirates Growth Fund (EGF) is a dedicated AED 1 billion growth equity fund established to accelerate the scale and impact of UAE-based small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating in critical sectors. Backed by Emirates Development Bank (EDB), EGF provides flexible, patient capital and active strategic support to help high-potential businesses grow sustainably, innovate with purpose, and contribute to the UAE’s long-term economic resilience and diversification. EGF focuses exclusively on UAE-headquartered SMEs in priority sectors, including manufacturing, food security, healthcare, and advanced technology.

For more details, visit [www.egf.gov.ae]

About Tarmeem

Tarmeem Healthcare Holding is a leading UAE-based specialty healthcare provider headquartered in Abu Dhabi. Co-founded by esteemed Emirati orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Ali Al Suwaidi and healthcare entrepreneur Dr. Omar Al Suwaidi, Tarmeem is dedicated to delivering world-class orthopaedic, spine, and rehabilitation services through a fully integrated, patient-focused model. As a locally founded and led initiative, Tarmeem reflects a strong commitment to raising healthcare standards within the UAE. The organization blends clinical innovation, multidisciplinary expertise, and compassionate care to deliver the best possible outcomes. In addition to its team of highly qualified local specialists & consultants, Tarmeem collaborates with internationally renowned visiting doctors, bringing global expertise directly to patients in the UAE. With a growing network of advanced facilities, Tarmeem is expanding access to specialized musculoskeletal care across the country. Guided by visionary leadership and a commitment to clinical excellence, Tarmeem is redefining orthopaedic care and shaping the future of specialty healthcare in the region.