Dubai, UAE: The Emirates Group has successfully wrapped up its participation in this year’s Ru’ya, Careers UAE. It’s standout presence generated a significant number of applications for a range of roles and programmes over the three-day event.

Emirates Group opportunities at the event included:

Cadet Pilot Programme

Aircraft Maintenance Engineer License Programme

National Scholarship Programme

IT Scholarship Programme

International Scholarship Programme

Khatwaty Fast Track Programme

Cabin Crew roles

This year, the Emirates Group saw strong interest in its Graduates Programme, which attracted the highest number of applications. This reflects a growing demand among Emirati university graduates for career opportunities in travel and aviation. The Group also received a notable number of applications from experienced Emirati professionals looking to advance their careers, highlighting both the appeal of the Emirates Group as an employer of choice and the local talent's ambition to take on more impactful roles within the industry.

The Emirates Group stand featured Emirati professionals, along with recruiters who provided attendees with genuine insights into the organisation’s work environment and culture. Beyond sharing real-world experiences, the team provided strategic career guidance and application support, ensuring Ru’ya Careers Fair visitors left equipped with the knowledge needed to make informed career decisions.

Ongoing commitment to Emiratisation

The Group is deeply committed to the UAE’s Emiratisation agenda, aiming to offer not just jobs, but meaningful career pathways for UAE nationals across its various businesses. Participation in platforms such as Ru’ya enables the Emirates Group to directly connect with talented Emiratis, better understand their aspirations, and offer programmes that foster their personal and professional development.

As an employer-of-choice, the Emirates Group offers UAE Nationals competitive opportunities and attractive benefits as well as access to world-class training courses and programmes.