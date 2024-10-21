Abu Dhabi, UAE: Emirates Global Motor Electric (EGME), a subsidiary of the Al Fahim Group and a leading provider of electric mobility solutions in the UAE, has today announced the successful launch of the all-new battery electric and hydrogen powered buses with the participation in the Green Bus Programme initiated by Abu Dhabi Mobility that will operate Green public transport fleet of city and intercity buses for the public.

Spearheaded by Integrated Transport Centre “Abu Dhabi Mobility”, the Green Fleet Initiative is part of the emirate’s Green Bus programme, and this milestone represents a significant step towards the emirate’s ambitious sustainability goals.

The partnership with EGME, by Abu Dhabi Mobility, follows the earlier deployment of nine electric intercity buses from MCV, an Egyptian electric bus manufacturer, during COP28. The deployment of these buses facilitated transportation for COP28 visitors and delegates, between Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi and Expo City, Dubai.

EGME has supplied a total of 15 buses including battery electric & hydrogen buses.This fleet will be the first in the region to operate using both electric and hydrogen power, setting a precedent for future public transportation systems in the Middle East.

“We are thrilled to lead Abu Dhabi’s transition to sustainable public transportation by providing innovative products, advanced technology, and comprehensive services," said Ahmed Al Fahim, Chairman of Al Fahim Group. Our commitment to sustainability aligns with the emirate's vision for a greener future, and we are dedicated to supporting initiatives that enhance the quality of public transport while reducing environmental impact.

“The launch of Abu Dhabi Mobility’s ‘Green Bus Programme’ is a significant achievement and EGME participation is underscoring our commitment to provide reliable electric commercial vehicles’ solutions, We are also aligned with Abu Dhabi’s aim to transform Abu Dhabi island into a green public transport zone by 2030” said Hany Tawfik, Head of Emirates Global Motor Electric

As the UAE’s distributor for MCV, EGME is spearheading the provision of vehicles that will ensure a reliable and eco-friendly transport solution within Abu Dhabi and neighbouring emirates.

In addition to electric vehicles, as distributor for Wisdom Motors, a leading Chinese hydrogen bus manufacturer, EGME has also contributed to the fleet with its cutting-edge hydrogen technology, offering another sustainable alternative to conventional fuel.

The introduction of these buses comes at a crucial time, as Abu Dhabi and the UAE make strides towards addressing climate change and reducing its carbon footprint – aiming to achieve its net zero goals, by 2050.

The integration of electric and hydrogen-powered buses into the public transport system is testament to that dedication and by introducing innovative solutions that promote environmental sustainability, the Green Bus Service launch is expected to have a transformative impact on public transportation in Abu Dhabi, paving the way for a greener, cleaner future.

The new bus fleet started operating on the launch of the Green Bus Service.

For more information, please contact:

Afaf El-Sharkawy

Senior PR Manager

9Yards Communications

M: +971 56 414 2843

E: afaf.elsharkawy@9yards.ae