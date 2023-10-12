Abu Dhabi: Emirates Global Motor Electric (EGME), the UAE-based electric vehicle and energy storage solutions provider, signed an agreement with SANY, a Chinese multinational heavy machinery and truck manufacturing company, to obtain exclusive distributorship for the latter’s light and heavy-duty electric trucks. The agreement aims to promote sustainable mobility solutions across the UAE and lay the groundwork for a cleaner mobility sector.

EGME, a member of Al Fahim group, offers complete electric mobility solutions with the aim of promoting sustainable mobility options across the region. The strategic partnership between the two parties will allow EGME to expand their product line and SANY to introduce electric trucks in the UAE, with the first batch of light and heavy-duty electric trucks. The agreement was signed by Ahmed Alfahim, Chairman of Al Fahim group, and Liang Linhe, Chairman of SANY, on September 18, 2023, in the presence of Hany Tawfik, Head of EGME, and other senior executives from both companies.

Ahmed Abdeljalil Alfahim, Chairman of Al Fahim group, commented: “We are excited to announce our agreement with SANY, which is in line with our shared goal of promoting electric mobility solutions in the UAE. As an innovation-driven company, we hope to become the nation's top provider of electric mobility solutions, charging infrastructure and energy storage by 2030. This vision will be further advanced by our partnership with SANY, China’s largest and the world’s third-largest heavy equipment manufacturer, allowing us to expand our product lineup in order to accommodate the UAE's evolving EV needs.”

Hany Tawfik, Head of EGME, added “Our strategy is centered on offering complete EV solutions, with the goal of becoming a global leader in mobility solutions, from the UAE to the rest of the world. We have an ever growing range of electric vehicles which have been tested extensively in the UAE. We are continuously on the look-out for the right products from around the globe to serve our market. In the future, we look to manufacture products locally further enhancing sustainability and contribute to the development and diversity of the UAE economy.”

One of EGME's most significant advantages is the ease of operation, particularly for commercial fleets, provided by its EV Hub model. The company’s EV Hub offers a comprehensive range of electric vehicles, including passenger cars, vans, trucks, and buses, as well as charging, maintenance, and other services. Additionally, the company can set up EV Hubs for commercial fleets at clients' locations upon request, further enhancing customer satisfaction.

EGME is committed to conducting business in a way that supports national initiatives, such as the UAE Net Zero 2050 initiative. The upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP28 taking place in UAE in November 2023 will further pave the way for a cleaner mobility sector, enabling EGME and other industry leaders to forge more strategic partnerships and expansion plans in the future.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com