ADSW will convene industry and civil society leaders, entrepreneurs, and other key stakeholders to accelerate economic, social, and environmental progress

UAE, Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), the global platform for addressing the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges, announced today that Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), the largest industrial company in the UAE outside oil and gas, has signed a three-year partnership agreement.

Under the agreement, signed by Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, and Abdul Nasser Bin Kalban, EGA Chief Executive Officer, EGA will be the ADSW Associate Partner from 2025 to 2027.

ADSW, hosted by Masdar, brings together policymakers, industry and civil society leaders, entrepreneurs, and other key stakeholders to accelerate economic, social, and environmental progress in line with the UAE’s long-term sustainability vision and net-zero objectives. The event will showcase how the convergence of advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), energy and human expertise can supercharge sustainable development and unlock a potential $10 trillion-plus economic opportunity.

As the first major event in the global sustainability calendar, ADSW 2025 – held under the theme “The Nexus of Next. Supercharging Sustainable Progress”– will take place from January 12 to 18 in the UAE capital. ADSW 2025 will feature an engaging program of high-profile sessions, forums, partner-led events and high-level networking opportunities, bringing the global community together to create a sustainable, resilient and inclusive future.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, Chief Executive Officer of Masdar, said: “Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week showcases the UAE’s ambition to supercharge sustainable progress and deliver economic transformation. It provides a global platform for cross-sector collaboration, fostering dialogue and partnerships to develop low-carbon economic systems that allow businesses to flourish while reducing their environmental impact. We are delighted to sign this three-year partnership agreement with Emirates Global Aluminium, another UAE leader, which shares our commitment to accelerating sustainable solutions and creating a resilient, inclusive, and prosperous future for all.”

Abdulnasser Bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Global Aluminium, said: “Aluminium is an essential material for the development of a more sustainable society. It also matters how sustainably aluminium is made. The aluminium industry is considered one of the ‘hard-to-abate’ sectors. Decarbonising these sectors is key to achieving the UAE's net zero goals. No industry can decarbonise alone, we must work together to solve the decarbonisation challenge. That is why global platforms like

ADSW play an important role in bringing key stakeholders from all backgrounds to share knowledge and innovate solutions to the world's most pressing environmental challenges.”

EGA has publicly committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in line with the UAE Net Zero by 2050 strategic initiative. Last year, EGA implemented a digital system to track greenhouse gas emissions to enhance transparency and accelerate decarbonization, in line with the UAE’s National MRV Transparency System. EGA was also the first company to produce aluminium commercially using solar power, which is marketed under the product name CelestiAL, starting in 2021.

About Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) is a global platform supported by the UAE and its clean energy leader, Masdar, to address the world’s most pressing sustainability challenges through crucial conversations accelerating responsible development and fostering inclusive economic, social and environmental progress.

For more than 15 years, ADSW has convened decision-makers from governments, the private sector and civil society to advance the global sustainability agenda through dialogue, cross-sector collaboration and impactful solutions. Throughout the year, ADSW conversations and initiatives facilitate knowledge sharing and collective action that will ensure a sustainable world for future generations.

About Masdar

Masdar (Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company) is one of the world’s fastest-growing renewable energy companies. As a global clean energy pioneer, Masdar is advancing the development and deployment of solar, wind, geothermal, battery storage and green hydrogen technologies to accelerate energy systems transformation and help the world meet its net-zero ambitions. Established in 2006, Masdar developed and invested in projects in over 40 countries with a combined capacity of over 31.5 gigawatts (GW), providing affordable clean energy access to those who need it most and helping to power a more sustainable future.

Masdar is jointly owned by TAQA, ADNOC, and Mubadala, and is targeting a renewable energy portfolio capacity of 100GW by 2030 while aiming to be a leading producer of green hydrogen by the same year.

About EGA

Since 1975, when it was founded as Dubai Aluminium by His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates Global Aluminium has been innovating aluminium to make modern life possible.

Today EGA is the world’s biggest ‘premium aluminium’ producer and the largest industrial company in the United Arab Emirates outside the oil and gas industry.

EGA is equally-owned by Mubadala Investment Company of Abu Dhabi and the Investment Corporation of Dubai. It is the largest company jointly owned by the two Emirates.

EGA’s aluminium is the second largest made-in-the UAE export after oil and gas. In 2023, EGA sold 2.75 million tonnes of cast metal. EGA is the only UAE producer and makes the UAE the fifth largest aluminium producing nation in the world.

EGA has more than 400 customers in over 50 countries. In 2023, value-added products accounted for 76 per cent of EGA’s cast metal sales.

EGA’s aluminium is primarily used in the construction, automotive, packaging, aerospace and electronics industries.

Around 10 per cent of EGA’s aluminium production is sold in the UAE to around 26 downstream aluminium companies that make products with EGA’s aluminium. The growing broader aluminium sector in the UAE supports over 57,000 jobs. EGA itself employs around 7,000 of these people including more than 1,200 UAE Nationals.

