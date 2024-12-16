Dubai, UAE: Emirates Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of ENOC Group, has announced the introduction of new safety features on their LPG cylinders. The enhanced security features, marked by new colors on the seal, orange for Dubai and brown for Fujairah were implemented in the two emirates as of October 25, 2024.

The new look is part of Emirates Gas’s ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of customers by combating the circulation of unauthorized LPG cylinders in the market. The updated seals with new safety features were initiated by Emirates Gas as part of their regular enhancement programme over the years to augment their cylinders’ security features.

As a market leader in the UAE's gas business, Emirates Gas takes pride in maintaining the highest safety and security standards in its pursuit of providing consumers with safe and reliable premium-quality products. Emirates Gas continues to further enhance safety precautions incorporated in its products throughout the UAE.

Customers who come across cylinders with the old seal colours are encouraged to contact government officials in their individual emirates to escalate the situation. Local authorities perform regular inspections to ensure that LPG cylinders on the market have the correct seal.

As part of their ongoing efforts to curb the sale and distribution of counterfeit LPG cylinders, Emirates Gas encourages customers to only purchase gas cylinders from approved distributors.

About ENOC Group:

ENOC Group is a leading integrated global energy player and a wholly owned entity of the Government of Dubai that is integral to the Emirate’s success. ENOC owns and operates assets in the fields of exploration & production, supply & operations, terminals, fuel retail, aviation fuel and petroleum products for commercial & industrial use. The Group’s general business operations include automotive services, non-fuel F&B retail and fabrication services. Servicing thousands of customers in over 60 markets, the Group employs a multi-national workforce of over 12,500 employees and is deploying its world-class customer service, latest innovations, and technologies as well as best practices to empower the UAE’s social and economic development. For further information, please visit: www.enoc.com.

