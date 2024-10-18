Dubai, UAE – Emirates has come out on top as the ‘World’s Best Airline’ amongst 90 global carriers in a recent comprehensive and methodological study by Telegraph Travel. The detailed ranking and ratings were calculated from more than 30 criteria such as punctuality, baggage allowance, route network, quality of home airport, age of fleet, value of rewards programme and tastiness of in-flight meals, while the results were calculated referencing data from more than 18 independent and international awards, readers polls, ratings websites and expert reviews.

Described as a ‘worthy winner,’ the study announced that Emirates ‘ticks nearly every box, from baggage allowance to punctuality. It is the airline that operates the largest number of double-decker Airbus A380s, the jet that passengers love best – because it offers most space and legroom in all cabins, including economy.’ The article adds ‘Premium economy on its A380s is the best in the sky. Business class never disappoints and comes with a chauffeur to drive you to and from the airport, increasingly a rarity. First class has the finest wine list of any carrier – and showers. Its route network is also one of the biggest: 140 cities in 77 countries. It was voted the best long-haul carrier in the world by 30,000 Telegraph Travel readers.’

The independent methodology for the study included 90 airlines, selected for the number of annual passengers carried and points were awarded based on each carrier’s performance across a range of criteria, including reliability, connectivity, luggage rules, inflight experience, average age of fleet, quality of home airport, value of rewards programme, safety, heritage, quality of lounges as well as multiple readers polls and rankings from Apex to Airline Ratings, Skytrax to TrustPilot reviews and more. The full breakdown of results can be found here.

So far in 2024, Emirates has received an additional 19 awards and recognitions from a wide array of sources across the globe, including 7 accolades at the Skytrax World Airline Awards in June for World's Best Airline Inflight Entertainment, Best First Class Airline Comfort Amenities, Best First Class Airline in the Middle East, Best First Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East, Most Family Friendly Airline in the Middle East, Best Premium Economy Class Airline in the Middle East and Best Premium Economy Class Onboard Catering in the Middle East.

Similarly at the Pax International Magazine Awards in May, Emirates was crowned the winner of ‘Best Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Middle East’ for its’ combination of leading Wi-Fi connectivity in the sky, and an extensive 6,500 channels of content on ice.

At the Business Traveller Middle East Awards in May 2024, Emirates took home top honours as ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ and scooped up four additional gongs for ‘Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class’, ‘Airline with the Best First Class’, ‘Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East’ and ‘Airline with the Best Frequent Flyer Programme’.

At the World Travel Awards in May, Emirates took home top accolades for ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline 2024’, ‘Middle East's Leading Airline - First Class 2024’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2024 – Skywards’.

Emirates Skywards also won ‘Global Loyalty Programme of the Year Middle East’ at the International Loyalty Awards in May 2024.

Meanwhile, the March 2024 AirlineRatings.com Airline Excellence Awards gave Emirates the top spot for its ‘Best-Inflight Entertainment’ and ‘Best Premium Economy’ an acclaimed customer experience now serving 15 destinations across the world.

Emirates is not affiliated with any awards or polls, and does not pay to enter any awards, ratings or polls, nor sponsor any of the above.

World’s best entertainment in the skies

Winning ‘World's Best Airline Inflight Entertainment’ is a testament to Emirates’ renowned inflight entertainment system ice. Thanks to its diverse content and more than 6,500 channels of on demand entertainment in more than 40 languages - there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Customers are spoilt for choice with more than 4,000 hours of movies and TV channels, up to 3,500 hours of music and podcasts, more than 2,000 Hollywood and internationally acclaimed movies, 250 dedicated kids and family channels and hundreds of TV series and full box sets including the latest shows from Paramount+, HBO Max, Discovery+, BBC, Bloomberg Originals and Shahid. Emirates is also regularly lauded for its inflight connectivity experience, where all customers can access some form of free Wi-Fi inflight, as Emirates Skywards members.

Award-winning First and Business Class experience

The Emirates First and Business Class experience continues to be an industry benchmark for excellence, where customers can look forward to a seamless door-to-door travel experience with Emirates chauffeur-drive service (CDS) to/from the airport and access to over 34 dedicated premium airport lounges worldwide and 7 in Dubai. First Class customers will experience the ultimate comfort onboard with fully enclosed private suites, a ‘dine on demand’ service including unlimited caviar and Dom Pérignon champagne, luxurious hydra-active pyjamas, Byredo skincare and sustainable Voya shower products in the A380 Onboard shower. Business Class customers will also experience award-winning cuisine, exceptional wine lists, an array of cocktails, in flight loungewear and lie-flat seats, Bulgari amenity kits to stay refreshed throughout long haul flights, and access to the A380 Onboard Lounge for a vibrant travel experience.

Acclaimed Premium Economy Class

Emirates Premium Economy Class has been widely hailed as an outstanding product, featuring leather seats with a generous pitch of up to 40 inches, a 19.5 inch wide seat with a recline of 8 inches, calf rests and footrests for additional comfort, a 6-way adjustable headrest and many other thoughtful touches such as easily accessible in-seat charging points and a side cocktail table, and a 13.3” TV screen. Customers can get comfortable under sustainable blankets made from recycled plastic bottles, a generously sized pillow, complimentary amenity kits and a globally exclusive sparkling wine- Chandon Vintage Brut 2017. The award-winning catering onboard features a selection of generous meals made with seasonal ingredients and regional influences -all served on chinaware, accompanied by stainless steel cutlery wrapped in a linen napkin. Premium Economy Class is currently available on 15 routes - London Heathrow, Sydney, Melbourne, Christchurch, Auckland, Singapore, Los Angeles, New York, Houston, San Francisco, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Tokyo Narita, Sao Paulo, Osaka and Dubai.

Award-winning Family Travel

Having won multiple ‘family friendly’ awards, Emirates offers an array of products and services that cater to families and children, from priority boarding for families across all international airports, spacious seats and the largest Economy Class inflight entertainment screens in the sky, dedicated and healthy inflight meals for children, fun amenities, a litany of children’s entertainment on ice, and extra services for Unaccompanied Minors and accessibility for families with neurodivergent children.