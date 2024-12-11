Abu Dhabi, UAE – December 2024: The Emirates Family Office Association (EFOA), the unique independent body supporting UAE and global Family Offices, announces a new strategic partnership with the Middle East Venture Capital Association (MEVCA).

The partnership will see two, leading, UAE-born associations collaborate to launch carefully curated, closed-door initiatives fostering knowledge sharing; creating networking opportunities; and building a robust ecosystem to enable Family Offices, venture capital firms and investors in the Middle East.

Each association’s strengths will be harnessed to promote best practice, innovation, connectivity and thought leadership in the region’s private capital ecosystem. This will take the form of a series of bespoke member events and workshops - exploring topics such as wealth preservation; asset class allocation; and how to effectively engage with Family Offices in early and growth stage investments.

Emphasis will be placed on membership engagement, with both associations committing to develop safe and trusted platforms to enable Family Offices and venture capital firms to engage with one another, share best practices and learn about opportunities and challenges in private markets.

The partnership reflects the rapid growth of the Middle East’s Family Office and venture capital ecosystems in recent years. H1 2024 venture capital funding in the UAE and Saudi Arabia totaled $637 million - amid ever-increasing interest of the next generation in alternative assets.

Adam Ladjadj, Founder and Chairman of EFOA, said:

“We are delighted to partner with MEVCA to strengthen ties between venture capital and Family Offices and businesses in the Middle East. In recent years, we have seen great interest from the next generation in allocating to alternative assets, particularly venture capital. We have entered this collaboration to enable families with all the necessary tools, knowledge and access – should they need it - to explore this growing asset class with confidence, so they can benefit from its great opportunities.”

Omar Alkhawaja, Vice Chairman of MEVCA, commented:

“This partnership is evidence of MEVCA’s commitment to supporting and enabling the Middle East’s private capital ecosystem. Through educational panels, workshops and networking events, MEVCA and EFOA members will be able to connect and collaborate impactfully, while learning how the ecosystem’s two sectors can work together optimally to drive forward regional growth.”

About EFOA

The Emirates Family Office Association is an independent, not-for-profit organisation designed to support the UAE’s family office community.

EFOA strives to provide resources, education, and support to family offices, while fostering collaboration and innovation among its member organisations.

For more information, please visit https://emiratesfoa.com/.

About MEVCA

The Middle East Venture Capital Association (MEVCA) serves as a hub dedicated to the advancement of the venture capital industry in the MENA region. MEVCA's mission is to foster a comprehensive ecosystem for venture capital by serving as a platform for knowledge exchange, networking, policy advocacy, and the promotion of sustainable best practices throughout the region.

Serving as the focal point for venture capital and private equity firms, international investors, and various stakeholders, MEVCA provides mechanisms for measuring, managing, and mitigating risks, instilling best practices in the region. By establishing and disseminating these standards, MEVCA is accelerating the growth, global presence, and reputation of the MENA region as a hub of innovation.

MEVCA is committed to shaping the future of venture capital in the Middle East and North Africa by uniting the industry's key players, advocating for positive change, and providing the resources needed for success - stimulating the ecosystem, fostering a conducive regulatory environment, and driving the growth of innovative enterprises in the MENA region.

For more information, please visit https://www.mevca.me/