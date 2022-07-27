DUBAI, UAE: A little over a month since it inaugurated its first flight, Emirates has announced plans to boost connectivity and increase travel options for customers flying between Dubai and Tel Aviv with a second daily flight, starting 30 October 2022. The additional morning frequency is in response to high demand for travel to/from Israel, and builds on the success of Emirates’ existing operation, as the airline reaffirms its commitment to growing its presence in the country.

The second daily flight will be served by the modern and efficient Emirates Boeing 777-300ER in a three class configuration. The new schedule will operate as follows: EK 933 departs Dubai at 0815hrs arriving in Tel Aviv at 0950hrs. EK 934 leaves Tel Aviv at 1150hrs, arriving in Dubai at 1650hrs*.

The second flight provides Emirates customers from Israel with additional travel options to Dubai, as well as convenient onwards connections to popular destinations. The new flight also unlocks enhanced connectivity to a multitude of points within Emirates’ global network such as Auckland, Brisbane, Perth, Bali, Seoul, and Singapore, as well as points across India, among others, making it easier for Israeli travellers to discover new places with shorter transit times.

The service will also provide customers traveling to Israel with more flexibility when planning their trip with the choice of a morning arrival at Ben Gurion airport, in addition to the existing EK931 service which arrives in the evening. Customers can also take advantage of Emirates’ partnership with flydubai when planning their travel, which includes a robust schedule of multiple daily codeshare flights.

Travellers flying with Emirates can enjoy the best experience in the sky, with thoughtful product touches and exceptional service provided by its multinational cabin crew. Customers across every class will be able to enjoy Emirates’ ice entertainment system with over 5,000 channels of on-demand entertainment to choose from, including numerous Hebrew language movies and programmes, regionally inspired menus complemented by a wide selection of beverages, as well as specially prepared kosher meals, available for pre-order on all flights.

Emirates’ second daily flight between Dubai and Tel Aviv will also provide another 20 tonnes of cargo belly-hold capacity for businesses, further opening global trade lanes through enhanced import and export opportunities.

Tickets can be purchased on emirates.com, Emirates Sales Offices, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

Customers connecting through Dubai are encouraged to check the latest travel guidelines and ensure they meet the travel requirements of their final destination.

*All timings are local.