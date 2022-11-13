Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) successfully conducted the “Can Collection Drive” on 11th November 2022. Under the slogan “ Cancel the Linear, Enable the Circular”, EEG was able to collect 11,987 kg of Aluminium Cans for recycling.

Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi, Co-Founder and Chairperson of Emirates Environmental Group stated that “Protecting and preserving natural resources in the UAE is vital and EEG has designed a cluster of community-based action programmes and campaigns, such as the Can Collection Campaign. Launched in 1997, this campaign was the first recycling initiative in the country. The campaign signifies the symbol of unity amongst the UAE society regardless of age, background or position making it a collective effort to preserve and protect the environment. The objective of this campaign is to reduce the build-up of landfills, save energy and promote the culture of reusing material for new products. This message is instilled through these action programmes that remain a vital aspect of sustainable development in the region”.

Adding further she mentioned “EEG started off this year’s Can Collection Campaign with an ambition to collect 20,000 kg of Aluminium Cans for recycling - a grand feat to achieve. After the successful collection from the Can Collection Drive, EEG has collected 23,253 kg of Cans for recycling in the year 2022. Thus reaching this year’s target goal. Such a triump was only possible with the collective efforts from different sections of the society. I am very grateful that residents of the UAE are driven and passionate about environmental sustainability. It is only through such collective efforts that we can truly improve environmental literacy, achieve a circular economy driven society and reach the goals of Net Zero.”

She also stated to not stop at this news, but to continue the efforts. These efforts are welcome from every segment of the society. Over the years, participants have come from government entities, corporations, hospitality industry, academic institutions, individuals and families. Since inception of the campaign, EEG has managed to collect 375,862 kg of Aluminium Cans which has resulted in the mitigation of 5,642 MTCO2e, saving of 9,124 m3 of landfill space and the conservation of 85,541 million BTU of energy.

Campaigns such as these, are pivotal examples and part of efforts that needs to be taken to achieve Sustainable Development Goals by 2030 . EEG as member of UNGC, GPML and with accreditation from UNEP and UNCCD, takes a very much lead role in the country and region for others to follow. The Can Collection Campaign effectively contributes to several of the UN SDGs including, Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, Goal 13: Climate Action, Goal 14: Life below Water, Goal 15: Life on Land and Goal 17: Partnerships for the Goals.

Mrs. Habiba mentioned “As goal 17 dictates, this campaign was a resounding success through the collaboration of many entities. EEG appreciates the support of Dubai Municipality and RAK Ceramics for providing the venue support and Department of Economy & Tourism and Dubai Sustainable Tourism for helping to spread the message; Abela & Co, McDonald’s UAE, Bright Environment, ISS relocations, and Tristar for providing logistical support, Gulf News for coming on board as Media Partner and Climate Control & Al Murad Group, and Radio 4 who have come on board as Media Support partners for the campaign. In addition, EEG was also delighted to have Lucky Recycling on board to support the campaign as recycling partner.”

Mrs. Habiba concluded by mentioning “Besides Aluminium Cans, EEG also facilitates the collection of Paper, Plastic, Glass Bottles, Toners, Mobile phones, E-Waste and Metal Scrap for recycling in their effort of spreading environmental practices to conserve the resources and mitigate the negative impacts of climate change.”

About Emirates Environmental Group

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG(, is a professional working group established in 1991. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combating Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD), the One Planet Network under programme of Sustainable Food System (SFS), Sustainable Food Systems (SFS) Programme’s Multi-stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML).For more information, contact us: email: eeg@emirates.net.ae; Tel: 04-3448622; Fax: 04-3448677 and please visit our bi-lingual website: www.eeg-uae.org; Follow us on FB; Twitter & Instagram: @eegemirates