Each year on April 22, billions of people across the globe come together to raise awareness about environmental protection and acknowledge the global climate crisis. This year’s World Earth Day 2022 theme is “Invest in Our Planet” – a call for governments, businesses, academia, individuals and the society at large to invest in a better future for the planet.

The Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) commemorated Earth Day 2022 by bringing together 6 distinguished organsiations from different industries namely EMAX, Landmark Group, Ghaf Capital Partners, Hellmann Calipar Healthcare Logistics, MEO, OYO Arabia and Vetifly to plant 392 saplings of indigenous Sidr trees under the umbrella of its “For Our Emirates We Plant” programme. This Tree Planting Activity took place at the Al Minae Area (Skheibar) – South of Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday afternoon the 22.4.22 under the patronage of H. E. Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi, member of the Executive Council of the Government of Ras Al-Khaimah and Chairman of the Department of Civil Aviation – Ras Al Khaimah.

H.E. Engr. Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Bin Saqr Al-Qasimi stated “We are currently pushing the limits of the biosphere to support humans. Human-induced, anthropogenic climate change represents a clear and pressing threat to all living species. The impacts of climate change are here earlier than expected. In terms of heating, we have reached the absolute limit of what humanity has experienced. Major reports warn us that we are driving a sixth mass extinction of life on Earth, the oceans are acidifying, we have changed the water cycle ad dead zones are spreading along our coasts. Based on the latest scientific evidence, we can say that decisions made in this decade will influence the stability of the Earth for the next 10,000 years. To stop the planet from crossing the critical climate threshold, an urgent global response is required to bring together governments, businesses, academia and members of the society. It is my pleasure to support Emirates Environmental Group in its campaigns which are meticulously curated to reinforce environmental credentials and raise the bar for climate action.”

EEG Chairperson and Co-Founder, Mrs. Habiba Al Mar’ashi affirmed and mentioned in her opening remarks “In order to mitigate the effects of climate change, the UAE is controlling emissions, reducing flaring of natural gas, increasing energy efficiency and undertaking many other effective steps. The UAE Net Zero 2050 strategic initiative is a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, making the UAE the first Middle East and North Africa (MENA) country to do so”.

She added “His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched #Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan to make Dubai the world’s best city to live and maps out a comprehensive future map for sustainable urban development in the city. Under this plan, areas dedicated to economic & recreational activities will double; the public beach areas will increase by 400% over the next 20 years & 60% of Dubai's area will be nature reserves.”

EEG is an accredited member to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), it joined the plant for the planet programme that was launched by UNEP in 2006. It oversaw and facilitated the pledging and planting of over one million trees in UAE and a couple of neighbouring countries in 2007. Till date, the total number of indigenous trees that have been pledged and planted by EEG is 2,108,905. This is resulting in the sequestration of 12,435.58 MTCO2E from the atmosphere annually. Conducting this important event will result in the direct deliverables of several UN SDG Goals, namely Goal #11: Sustainable cities and communities; Goal #12: Responsible consumption production; Goal #13: climate Action and Goal #15: Life on land and Goal #17: Partnerships to Achieve the Goals.

Emirates Environmental Group (EEG), is a professional working group established in 1991. It is devoted to protecting the environment through the means of education, action programmes and community involvement. EEG is actively encouraged and supported by concerned local and federal government agencies. It is the first environmental NGO in the world to be ISO 14001 certified and the only organisation of its kind in the UAE with accredited status to the United Nations Convention to Combating Desertification (UNCCD) and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP). EEG is a member of the UN Global Compact, the Global Urban Development (GUD), and the One Planet Network under programme of Sustainable Food System (SFS) and its Multi-Stakeholder Advisory Committee (MAC) and Global Partnership on Marine Litter (GPML).

