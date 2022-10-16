Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Emirates Dubai 7s, part of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, has announced a partnership with Nakheel Community Management as the Presenting Partner for the Netball Tournament taking place on the 1st - 3rd December 2022.

Emirates Dubai 7s: Netball presented by Nakheel Community Management will see numerous netball divisions compete on four courts at The Sevens Stadium. The five-year collaboration is part of Nakheel Community Management’s community-centric vision of creating well-rounded experiences for its residents and promoting a healthy lifestyle through sports.

In addition, Nakheel Community Management will become the Presenting Partner of the Emirates Dubai 7s Youth Netball Tournament for Under 11, Under 13 and Under 15 girls which takes place on Friday, October 14th and Friday, October 28th, with the finals of that event taking place in front of packed crowds at the Emirates Dubai 7s in December.

The partnership with Nakheel Community Management is part of a wider campaign to champion bringing netball to Nakheel’s communities, with a host of upcoming training sessions, tournaments and events for all ages and abilities. This will also include the building of a dedicated multi-sports courts hub in Jumeirah Village Circle.

“Our partnership with Emirates Dubai 7s underscores our commitment to making Nakheel’s communities the best place to live in Dubai. The wellbeing of our communities is a top priority, and through this collaboration we look forward to driving engagement and promoting healthy lifestyles among our residents”, said Francis Giani, Chief Community Management Officer at Nakheel.

“We are delighted to welcome Nakheel Community Management as the Netball Tournament’s Presenting Partner. This well-loved competition has grown exponentially since its inception in 2015 and has become both a fan favourite and a real asset to the overall Emirates Dubai 7s Festival. We have expanded this year to add Women’s Social and Mixed Netball to our competitive adult and youth Tournaments which demonstrates Netball’s expanding role in the sporting and wider community. As such, we couldn’t wish for a better partner than Nakheel Community Management,” said Simon Jelowitz, Head of Sport Operations at Emirates Dubai 7s.

With over 100,000 fans expected to attend this year’s festival, fans and visitors can look forward to an exciting weekend of music alongside the sports action. Three world-renowned superstar DJs are set to headline Frequency on 8, a visual and audio experience and Beats on Two, a unique bar concept which overlooks all the action on Pitch 2.

Tickets are available for the sporting weekend and include the ultimate Hangar Hospitality for an upscale and all-access experience, Weekend General Admission and Weekend Reserved Seating, as well as single-day tickets that are available in limited quantities. Children under 12 years of age gain free entry during the weekend.

Additional festival details and activities will be announced leading up to the event weekend, including this year’s musical headline acts. For the latest news and updates, please visit https://dubairugby7s.com or @dubai7s on Instagram.

About Emirates Dubai 7s

Emirates Dubai 7s is the largest sports and entertainment event in the Middle East, attracting more than 100,000 attendees from 128 countries. Founded in 1999, the festival is the longest running sports event in the region and is a celebration of sports, music and entertainment.

Taking place during the UAE National Day Weekend of 1 – 3 December 2022 and hosted at The Sevens Stadium in Dubai, Emirates Dubai 7s builds on a 51-year history of hosting the world’s most unique Rugby Sevens tournament, welcoming the very best teams in the world alongside Invitational Rugby, Netball, Cricket and Fitness Tournaments which attract over 4,500 participants each year.

About Nakheel (www.nakheel.com):

Dubai-based Nakheel is a world-leading master developer whose innovative, landmark projects form an iconic portfolio of master communities and residential, retail, hospitality and leisure developments that are pivotal to realising Dubai’s vision. Nakheel’s waterfront projects, including the world-famous, award-winning Palm Jumeirah, have added more than 300 kilometres to Dubai’s original, 70km coastline, paving the way for the development of hundreds of seafront homes, resorts, hotels and attractions.

Nakheel’s master developments span 15,000 hectares, accommodate approximately 350,000 people and provide a growing range of destinations, attractions and facilities for Dubai’s citizens, residents and tourists. They include Palm Jumeirah, The World, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Dragon City, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Warsan Village, International City and Dubai Islands.

Nakheel Community Management (NCM) is an integrated, customer centric community management company with a vision to create the most desirable and exciting communities. With customer happiness the core objective, NCM’s three pillars include: community centricity, customer centricity and a technology driven focus. NCM delivers world-class services to homeowners and residents across its communities through innovation, technology and international best practices.

Nakheel Malls owns and operates a diverse range of world-class retail experiences with a distinct portfolio of iconic lifestyle, shopping, dining and entertainment destinations across Dubai. Palm Jumeirah is home to The Pointe, featuring the world’s largest fountain, The Palm Fountain, as well as Nakheel Mall, Golden Mile Galleria, Club Vista Mare, The Palm Monorail, Palm West Beach, and the observation deck, The View, at the top of The Palm Tower. Nakheel Malls’ expanding portfolio also includes distinguished, large-scale shopping centres such as Ibn Battuta Mall, Dragon Mart, Souk Al Marfa and Circle Mall, and retail Pavilions at six Nakheel residential communities. Upcoming projects include Souk Warsan and Al Khail Avenue.

Nakheel Hospitality’s project portfolio includes a diverse range of hotels and resorts, including five star, luxury establishments, family-friendly resorts and stylish, modern hotels: The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm, Premier Inn Ibn Battuta Mall, Avani Ibn Battuta, ibis Styles Dragon Mart, Premier Inn Dragon Mart, Riu Dubai and the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai.

Nakheel Home Rental’s portfolio currently comprises more than 16,500 villas and apartments at The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Al Furjan, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Palm Jumeirah, Badrah, Veneto and International City.