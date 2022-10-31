Emirates Draw MEGA7 Winning Numbers 8-2-7-6-8-3-6

Dubai, UAE: Since its inception over a year ago, the continuous participation reinstates Emirates Draw’s weekly games as the UAE’s preferred ‘Games for All’. Over the weekend, the socially responsible organization finally found ‘The Bicycle Man’! He was invited to attend the Friday live game, where he was offered multiple free tickets in hopes of transforming his life ‘For A Better Tomorrow’ and getting him one step closer to his dream! A whopping AED 968,751 in aggregate Emirates Draw EASY6 and MEGA7 winnings were distributed, tallying the total thirteen-month prize winnings to over AED 43 million.

Emirates Draw MEGA7, for over 57 weeks, has been bringing joy into people’s lives. The unique game offers participants two brilliant opportunities to win big – a raffle that assures seven guaranteed weekly winners of AED 77,777 each, as well as the main draw where participants can win by matching just one number from the right. Prizes go up to AED 100 million – the largest prize in the region when all seven numbers are matched. A dual opportunity and concept of ‘Play more to Win More’ was an instant hit among participants. After one year, Emirates Draw launched a second path-breaking game – Emirates Draw EASY6. The easy-to-play, easy-to-win game opens opportunities for people of all backgrounds and professions by allowing participation with only AED 15. Emirates Draw EASY6 reveals six guaranteed weekly winners of AED 15,000 each, in addition to the main draw, where participants can win by matching three numbers in any sequence, with cash prizes leading up to AED 10 million when they match all six numbers. The games for all are not only creating happy winners every week but also contributing to the preservation of coral reefs around the UAE coastline ‘For A Better Tomorrow’ in the unique CSR initiative spearheaded by the socially responsible organization.

The fifth Emirates Draw EASY6 episode lit up the lives of 3,420 winners with AED 270,809 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of AED 15,000 each in the raffle portion. The AED 10 Million Grand Prize remains for the taking by a single person or group who matches all six numbers. Participants have another opportunity to play during the next Emirates Draw EASY6 game set to broadcast live this Friday, 4th November 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.

Meanwhile, the 57th episode of Emirates Draw MEGA7 witnessed 446 winners taking home a total winning amount of AED 697,942. Besides the seven guaranteed winners of the raffle portion, the main draw had 1 participant match 5 out of 7 digits to win AED 77,777, 2 participants match 4 out of

7 digits to win AED 7,777, 38 participants match 3 out of 7 digits to win AED 777, and as many as 398 participants match 2 out of 7 digits to win AED 77. Finally, nearly 10% of all participants matched 1 out of 7 digits to become instant AED 7 winners. The life-changing AED 100 Million Grand Prize, the largest in the MENA region, remains up for grabs to be claimed by a single person or group who matches all seven numbers from right to left. Play more to win more in the next Emirates Draw MEGA7 game, set to broadcast live this Sunday, 6th November 2022, at 9 PM UAE time.

The upcoming games will be live streamed across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, please call the toll-free number 800 777 77777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com. Stay tuned for the latest updates on our social media platforms @emiratesdraw.

Emirates Draw EASY6

The simplified weekly draw held every Friday at 9 PM UAE time, offers participants multiple wins at a competitive entry price and featuring a Grand Prize of AED 10 million, and 6 Guaranteed Winners of AED 15,000 each.

Emirates Draw MEGA7

The MENA’s largest weekly draw, held every Sunday at 9 PM UAE time, offers participants a Grand Prize of AED 100 million, and 7 Guaranteed Winners of AED 77,777 each.

