uwait, Kuwait City – Emirates Delivers, the e-commerce delivery platform of Emirates SkyCargo, has launched in Kuwait, facilitating fast, reliable, and cost-effective international delivery of items purchased from the UK and the US to shoppers in Kuwait.

Whether buying from a large e-commerce retailer or an online independent boutique, making savings during international sales like Black Friday or simply shopping from country-exclusive retail outlets, Emirates Delivers provides a seamless door-to-door transport solution with competitive shipping rates to bring customers the best e-commerce purchases from the UK and the US in just 3 to 5 working days.

Nabil Sultan, Divisional Senior Vice President, Emirates SkyCargo, said: “Building on the success that Emirates Delivers has established in the UAE, we are excited to achieve the next step in our broader e-commerce strategy by expanding to Kuwait. While the global e-commerce market continues to flourish, recent years have shown a clear uptick in markets which were not previously offered the same access and options, such as Kuwait and the wider Middle East. Now, more customers are searching for a reliable and trusted partner, not just to make the initial purchase from, but to handle the transportation of purchases. Leveraging Emirates’ global network, the frequency of flights, our wide body capacity, and the trust and longstanding relationships we’ve built with consumers in market, Emirates Delivers is well placed to answer this need.”

To utilize Emirates Delivers, customers first have to register free of charge on www.emiratesdelivers.com, where they will be given a unique shipping address in both the UK and the US. This allows users to immediately start shopping online from their favourite brands, using the unique address during check-out.

When the items arrive at the Emirates Delivers UK or US facility, specialist agents will review all purchases to ensure they arrived undamaged and take photos of the items, before repacking to ensure proper wrapping and protection for international delivery. With free storage of up to 30 days, Emirates Delivers allows customers to combine items from different retailers and vendors and consolidate their purchases into one package to further reduce the already-competitive shipping costs.

Using the “My Suite” option on the Emirates Delivers website, customers can then confirm shipping to Kuwait, with full tracking visibility from the time the items are received at the facility, through to delivery of the package at their door. Emirates Delivers takes care of all the hassle of shipping and customs clearance, making cross-border shopping simple. It offers the unique feature of providing all costs upfront, with no hidden or surprise costs.

Once the item has arrived in Kuwait, Emirates Delivers will complete all customs clearance activities and deliver the parcel directly to the customer. Harnessing the power of Emirates’ extensive global network which operates over 120 weekly flights to the UK and 96 weekly flights to the US, packages will be delivered in 3 to 5 working days.

Emirates Delivers first launched in 2019, bringing the best of US shopping to the UAE, before adding the UK to the service in 2022. Unlocking a world of international shopping, Emirates Delivers has been used by thousands of shoppers to transport apparel, cosmetics, toys and games, books, footwear, and accessories as well as vitamins and health supplements.

About Emirates SkyCargo

Emirates SkyCargo is the airfreight division of Emirates. Through its state of the art hub in Dubai, Emirates SkyCargo transports cargo to over 150 destinations across a global network spanning six continents. The air cargo carrier offers customers cargo capacity on its modern fleet of all wide-body Boeing 777, Airbus A380 aircraft and 11 dedicated Boeing 777 freighters. For more information, visit: http://www.skycargo.com/

Contact:

Emirates Public Relations

pr@emirates.com