Dubai, UAE: Emirates has officially debuted a new uniform designed for its Premium & VIP Passenger Services team, who are responsible for the seamless transfer of Premium & VIP personnel through Dubai International Airport (DXB). The new uniform has echoes of the iconic Emirates cabin crew look, however, exclusively represents Emirates’ elite unit that caters to high profile customers.

A new look for an elite team

Emirates’ Premium & VIP Passenger Services in Dubai are a busy and in-demand team, with Dubai being lauded as the premier destination for high-net-worth individuals and a central hub for world class meetings, incentives, conferences and events. The sophisticated uniform introduced at Emirates’ hub reflects the elevated service and attention to detail offered to Premium & VIP customers, as they arrive to Dubai or transit through.

Designed in-house by Emirates’ uniform standards team, there are 3 different variations of the uniform – a stylish A-line skirt suit for ladies, a chic pant suit for ladies, and a tailored 3-piece suit for gentlemen. Just like the cabin crew uniform, the VIP Passenger Services uniform is designed in the shade of warm sand, symbolising the desert dunes of the United Arab Emirates, with a subtle red collar and matching cuffs for ladies. The suit is accented by the iconic Emirates red hat with a gold pin showcasing the Emirates logo, and an elegantly draped cream-coloured chiffon scarf, representing the local culture. The look is completed with red leather shoes and matching handbags where Ambassadors can carry iPads and essential documents for their clientele. In the VIP Passenger Services ladies uniform – fans will notice a red pleat in the A-line skirt, allowing the busy Ambassadors to walk comfortably around the vast airport, and a red leather belt at the waist adding a stylish touch. The menswear is tailored to perfection and made to measure for each Ambassador, featuring a jacket, pants and waistcoat, accented with a red pocket square and muted tie.

Managing high profile VIP travellers and First Class connecting passengers

The 145-strong team at Emirates have been meticulously trained to handle high profile VIP passengers, as well as Premium First Class connecting passengers at Dubai International Airport, offering their exceptional service and hospitality to more than 150,000 Premium and VIP passengers annually.

Within the total team of 120 Ambassadors and additional operational staff at the Control Centre – there are more than 50 different nationalities speaking a myriad of languages to the international First-class connecting passengers and VIPs, across various areas of Dubai International Airport.

VIP Passengers departing Dubai, flying into Dubai and transiting through can include all kinds of dignitaries and heads of state from members of Royal families worldwide, Presidents and Former Presidents, international Ministers, Ambassadors, celebrities and public personalities, athletes and actors, and even globally recognised influencers and vloggers. As well as regular VIP travel which occurs throughout the year, the VIP Passenger Services team also carefully plans and prepares for an international calendar of notable events with high levels of VIP travel, like the World Government Summit, Formula 1, Dubai World Cup and Dubai Film Festival, as well as events on the global stage, from the World Sports Events, G20 Summit, EXPO 2025 to the G7 Summit and the World Sustainable Development Summit.

First Class passengers also enjoy a seamless transit experience in Dubai. As connecting travellers, they benefit from dedicated services such as expedited security and escorts to their departure lounge.

A day in the life of a Premium & VIP Ambassador

For the Emirates’ Premium & VIP Passengers Services team, the day begins with a briefing at the Control Centre, detailing the total number of Premium and VIP movements expected during the shift. The core operations consists of two teams, with one team managing the Premium First-Class connecting customers at the airside of the airport, and the other managing the high-profile VIP customers.

The VIP team focuses on managing pick-ups, drop-offs, check-in, airport transportation, lounge access and departures, connections and arrival formalities for VIP passengers, ensuring their journey is as smooth as possible with privacy and security as high priority. The team coordinates seamless connections, navigating the complexities of airport operations with precision and care, usually within significant time constraints.

The Premium team excel at delivering a first-class experience for connecting customers, encompassing a range of services from personalised greetings upon arrival, expedited security checks through fast-track lanes, and premium transfers utilizing Mercedes Viano or buggies based on gate distances and connection times.

Throughout the day, both the Premium & VIP Passenger Services team show their honed skills in handling the unexpected, from last-minute itinerary changes to unforeseen challenges, they activate swift critical thinking skills and proactive measures to prevent delays.

As the day draws to a close, the team maintains the same level of focus, finalising daily operational reports and preparing the incoming shift with necessary updates, ensuring continuity and consistency in service. Through teamwork, meticulous planning, and a commitment to excellence, the Premium & VIP Passenger Services team keep the operation running like clockwork delivering Emirates’ world class hospitality to distinguished customers.