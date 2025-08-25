Dr. May Laith Al Taee: “We are strengthening the education system by preparing qualified national talent to fulfil the country’s aspirations.”

Abu Dhabi-UAE – The Emirates College for Advanced Education (ECAE) has welcomed a new cohort of aspiring educators into its academic programs for the first semester of the 2025-2026 academic year. Orientation events were held across the college’s three campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Ajman, offering students an engaging induction to their programs and preparing them for academic success.

More than 500 students from all over the UAE enrolled at ECAE this year, reflecting the success of the college’s strategic outreach efforts, including active participation in career fairs to attract top Emirati talent to the teaching profession.

By offering internationally accredited qualifications, ECAE supports the Emiratization of the education sector and prepares future educators to meet the country’s evolving educational priorities.

The orientation program was attended by His Excellency Sulaiman Al Kaabi, Assistant Undersecretary for the Professional Development Sector at the Ministry of Education, a key strategic partner of ECAE in advancing the national education agenda. During the event students were introduced to ECAE’s vision, strategic objectives, academic and technical support services, and development pathways. The program included interactive sessions and guided tours of key facilities such as the Continuing Education Center (CEC), the Digital Fabrication Lab (FabLab), and the Learning Hub.

Dr. May Laith Al Taee, Vice Chancellor of ECAE, said: “ECAE remains committed to preparing and empowering national educational talent in alignment with the UAE’s leadership directives, the We the UAE 2031 vision, and the UAE Centennial 2071 plan. High-quality education is the foundation for achieving our national aspirations. Our students are at the heart of our mission, and we are committed to equipping them with skills, tools and knowledge to lead the future of education while preserving Emirati values and identity.

“We empower both new and practicing educators through advanced academic and training programs aligned with global best practices. These efforts help build resilient, innovative, and inclusive school communities.”

Dr. Al Taee also highlighted ECAE’s integration of advanced educational technologies, including artificial intelligence, to improve teaching methods and improve educational outcomes. She emphasized that the college is committed to graduating professionals who can responsibly and effectively apply AI in rapidly evolving digital learning environments.

Through its active participation in career fairs, ECAE continues to inspire graduates to consider careers in education, offering guidance and opportunities to develop their skills. The college offers a diverse portfolio of accredited programs, including Master of Education and Innovation, Master of Education in Educational Leadership for School Improvement, Pre-Service Early Years and Primary Postgraduate Diploma, and short-term certificates. These programs are designed to develop professional learning communities capable of keeping pace with rapid developments in education and reinforcing the UAE’s position as a regional and global leader in the sector.

ECAE remains committed to advancing the nation’s knowledge economy by preparing exceptional educators who enhance learning environments, fostering innovation, and protect national identity, contributing to a sustainable education system and future-ready society.