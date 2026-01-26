Dubai, UAE – Building on their existing partnership, Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, and Air Peace, West Africa’s largest airline, have activated a bilateral interline agreement, expanding air connectivity between Africa, the UAE, and London.

The agreement offers passengers of both airlines frictionless, single-ticket travel and with through-checked baggage, on select routes, resulting in greater travel comfort and convenience for customers.

Beyond the 13 cities in Nigeria* already available for Emirates passengers on Air Peace’s network, the enhanced interline agreement now enables travellers to connect with Banjul in Gambia and Dakar in Senegal, both via Abidjan; and with Freetown in Sierra Leone and Monrovia in Liberia, both via Accra. The additional gateways allow more passengers in Africa to access Emirates world-class product and services, and vast global network.

The agreement allows Air Peace to connect its extensive West and Central African route system into Emirates’ hub in Dubai, and on key destinations including London Heathrow, London Gatwick and London Stansted, Abidjan, Accra and, of course, Lagos. With huge demand for travel between Nigeria and the United Kingdom, providing Air Peace passengers with increased choice, flexibility, and global reach.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said, “Enhancing our interline partnership with Air Peace allows us to expand our footprint across more of Africa, creating new opportunities for people to fly better with Emirates, while helping international tourists explore more of the region, via Lagos. We remain committed to working with strategic partners such as Air Peace to further strengthen Nigeria’s aviation, tourism and trade sectors.”

Nowel Ngala, Chief Commercial Officer, Air Peace, said: “This interline agreement with Emirates represents a major step in Air Peace’s strategic vision to connect Africa more efficiently to global markets. By combining our strong regional presence with Emirates’ extensive international network, we are delivering seamless connectivity, improved travel experience, and greater access to key global destinations for African travellers. This partnership further reinforces Air Peace’s role as a critical bridge between Africa and the global aviation ecosystem.”

Emirates operates a Boeing 777-300ER on its Dubai-Lagos route, providing travellers with one of the best experiences in the sky. Passengers can dine on regionally inspired multi-course menus developed by a team of award-winning chefs complemented by a wide selection of premium beverages, while tuning in to over 6,500 channels of global entertainment – including Nollywood classics – on ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment system. As one of only two airlines operating a First Class cabin into Nigeria, Emirates offers an unrivalled travel experience defined by comfort, privacy and luxurious touches.

With a fleet of over 50 aircraft including Boeing 777s, Boeing 737s, Embraers, Air Peace operates an expanding network of domestic, regional, and international services, connecting major cities across Africa and beyond. The airline remains committed to strengthening intra-African connectivity, supporting trade and tourism, and contributing meaningfully to economic development across the continent.

To take advantage of Emirates and Air Peace interline, tickets can be booked on emirates.com, flyairpeace.com or via travel agents.

* Current destinations on Air Peace’s network, available to Emirates passengers, via Lagos: Asaba, Abuja, Akure, Benin City, Calabar, Enugu, Ilorin, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri, Warri, Uyo.

