Dubai, UAE: Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, has opened its 158th service station with the launch of “Al Buhaira” in Barsha South, expanding Emarat’s presence in New Dubai and introducing the region’s first dedicated Electric Vehicle Service Center.

The EV Service Center is being launched in collaboration with EVS – Electric Vehicle Services LLC under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that aligns EVS’s expertise in EV maintenance and diagnostics with Emarat’s Lube Express network and service standards. As outlined in the MoU, the collaboration will establish co-branded “EVS Express Service Bays” within designated Lube Express facilities, with EVS managing daily operations and Emarat providing the in-station footprint, utilities and customer-flow integration; a pilot phase will run at Barsha South (Dubai), Nahrawan (Dubai) and Muwafjah (Sharjah).

Reflecting Emarat’s new brand identity, Al Buhaira station has been designed as a high-convenience destination offering motorists and nearby residents fuel, fresh food, car care and everyday retail in a single, easily accessible location. Situated on Al Barsha South Street, the station operates 24 hours to serve residents, schools, clinics, last-mile fleets and commuter traffic across New Dubai.

H.E. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer of Emarat, said:“Al Buhaira marks two milestones for Emarat: a flagship addition to our New Dubai network and the GCC’s first Electric Vehicle Service Center. By partnering with EVS and integrating EV quick-service within our Lube Express model, we are extending Emarat’s promise of safety, quality and convenience to every driver—regular or electric—while supporting the UAE’s clean-mobility agenda.”

Al Buhaira station offers Special 95, Super 98, E-Plus 91 and Gas Oil, along with a Freshplus convenience store, Bakeria & Café Arabica, on-site car wash facilities, Lube Express, and a dedicated fast food offering that will open soon.

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Emarat, said:

“Our vision has always been to evolve alongside our customers—anticipating their needs and redefining convenience in every journey. This site embodies that vision, blending fast access, reliable car care, and quality food and retail into one seamless experience. The new EV Service Center takes it a step further, offering future-ready diagnostics and quick service for EV owners, delivered with the same HSE excellence and efficiency our customers trust. We’re growing ever closer to our community, enhancing how they move, connect, and experience Emarat every day.”

Saeed Aljunaibi, Founder & CEO of EVS – Electric Vehicle Services LLC, said: “This collaboration with Emarat represents more than a milestone, it’s the beginning of a new era for EV ownership. EVS is building a global network that makes electric mobility effortless, combining expertise, technology, and accessibility in one ecosystem. Our goal is simple: to become the world’s most trusted name for everything related to electric vehicles, where drivers find complete solutions no one else has yet achieved.”

The station is now open to the public. Further EV quick-service rollouts under the Emarat–EVS collaboration will be announced as new locations come online.

About Emarat: Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/.