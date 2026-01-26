Dubai, UAE: Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, has expanded its partnership with LS Retail to power the next phase of customer experience and operational capability across its service station network. The agreement was formalised at Emarat’s headquarters in Dubai during an MOU signing ceremony attended by senior leaders from both organisations.

At the centre of the collaboration is LS Central, LS Retail’s unified software platform designed to serve the end-to-end needs of retail organisations, from headquarters functions to store operations and guest experience. The expanded scope will support Emarat’s evolution toward a “service station of the future” model, with future implementation spanning payments management, data analytics, and guest experience.

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing, Emarat, said, “At Emarat, customer experience is not a layer added at the end, it is the operating principle behind how we design our service stations, our retail offer, and our everyday service standards. Expanding our partnership with LS Retail strengthens the foundation for faster, more consistent, and more intuitive customer journeys across our network. It supports our ambition to reinforce Emarat’s position as the leading fueling destination by ensuring every visit feels seamless, responsive, and aligned with what customers expect from a modern service station.”

Emarat has been using LS Retail software for several years, with the platform supporting retail and food and beverage operations in its service stations. The expanded partnership reflects a renewed commitment to strengthening the digital backbone that supports customer-facing services while enabling teams with better visibility and more integrated workflows.

Hamad Alkhayyal AlHarthi, Vice President, IT Solutions, Emarat, said, “This partnership with LS Retail is a strategic technology direction for the next generation of Emarat’s service stations. By extending LS Central beyond retail and food and beverage, we are creating a more connected, insight-led operation that helps our teams serve faster, personalise more intelligently, and deliver consistency across every touchpoint. It directly supports Emarat’s digital transformation journey and enables a scalable platform for innovation, including the responsible application of AI to enhance service delivery and decision-making.”

Waddah Laham, Vice President, MEA and India at LS Retail, said: “We are delighted to continue and expand our partnership with Emarat. It is an honour to support an organisation recognised for strong service standards and forward-looking customer experiences. With LS Central, Emarat can unify core retail capabilities while advancing into new areas that strengthen guest experience and operational control. We look forward to supporting Emarat as it continues to evolve the service station of tomorrow, where innovative technology enables more personalised and consistent experiences.”

This collaboration reflects Emarat’s ongoing investment in customer experience excellence and aligns closely with the UAE Digital Economy Strategy, which aims to double the contribution of the digital economy to the nation’s GDP from 9.7 per cent to 19.4 per cent within 10 years, while positioning the UAE as a global hub for digital innovation.

About Emarat:

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/.