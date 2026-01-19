Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, and Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a structured framework for cooperation and to identify and develop new business opportunities within the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry sector.

H.E. Ali Khalifa Al Shamsi, Chief Executive Officer, Emarat, said, “This MoU reflects a UAE-first approach to building a more resilient and future-ready LPG gas ecosystem. Together with SNOC, we will pursue high-impact opportunities that strengthen continuity, expand market capabilities, and support the evolving needs of industry and communities. We see this collaboration as a long-term platform to deliver smarter energy solutions with measurable national value.”

The MoU reflects a shared strategic intent to advance the LPG sector, strengthen market resilience, and support the continued evolution of the UAE’s energy sector through commercially focused collaboration and long-term value creation.

H.E. Khamis Al Mazrouei, Chief Executive Officer, Sharjah National Oil Corporation, said, “This MoU creates a strategic pathway for SNOC and Emarat to collaborate on pragmatic, growth-oriented opportunities in the LPG sector. By aligning capabilities and market intent, we aim to support stronger energy security, smarter infrastructure utilisation, and a more agile platform for the next phase of the UAE’s LPG gas development. Through this partnership, we intend to convert shared ambition into tangible outcomes that strengthen Sharjah’s and the UAE’s energy framework over the long term.”

This agreement also provides a platform for Emarat and SNOC to align capabilities, explore mutually beneficial growth opportunities, and reinforce energy resilience through a future-ready approach that supports national priorities and market demand.

About Emarat:

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/.

About Sharjah National Oil Corporation (SNOC):

SNOC is government-owned and the oil and gas industry executive arm of the emirate, under the auspices of the Petroleum Department of Sharjah. Established by Emiree Decree issued in 2010 and updated in 2014, SNOC owns and manages the Emirate of Sharjah’s oil and gas assets and is the main supplier of gas in the emirate. It manages a diversified energy portfolio, covering upstream, midstream, trading and energy transition. In addition to exploration activities in collaboration with international petroleum entities, SNOC has completed a strategic underground gas storage project to ensure a consistent and reliable energy supply. SNOC has also declared its net-zero ambitions that include several initiatives, such as renewables (solar) and CCS research. For further information, please visit: www.snoc.ae

Follow us on:

Instagram | LinkedIn | X

For further information, please contact:

Annette Montegiove

annette.montegiove@snoc.ae