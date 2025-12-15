Dubai, UAE – Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat), a pioneer in the UAE’s oil and gas industry, and PRYPCO Blocks, the fractional real estate investment arm of PRYPCO, the region’s leading PropTech platform, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the UAE’s first-of-its-kind collaboration linking fuel rewards to real estate investment. This strategic partnership combines Emarat’s expansive consumer network with PRYPCO’s vision to enable real estate freedom for all, providing a new pathway for residents to grow their wealth through everyday fuel transactions.

The collaboration empowers thousands of Emarat customers to “Invest as You Go” by providing them with a welcome bonus of AED 350 to kickstart their investment journey on the PRYPCO Blocks app. Users can also redeem their Emcan points directly through the Emcan App and convert them into PRYPCO Blocks vouchers, which can then be used to purchase fractional property shares starting from just AED 2,000.

Ali Bin Zayed Al Falasi, Chief Retail Officer and Senior Vice President of Marketing at Emarat, said: “We are proud to partner with PRYPCO Blocks on what we believe is one of the UAE’s first, and potentially a global first loyalty-to-investment collaborations of its kind. This is the next chapter for Emcan, moving beyond transactional rewards to become a future-facing value platform that helps customers participate in long-term wealth creation. By connecting everyday mobility with digital, fractional real estate access, we’re making loyalty smarter, more personal, and more aligned with the UAE’s direction of travel, innovation that is useful, trusted, and built for the way people live now.”

Amira Sajwani, Founder and CEO of PRYPCO, commented: “This partnership represents a defining moment for consumer-driven proptech in the UAE. For the first time, we are enabling residents to convert their fuel spend into real estate ownership, a powerful, future-focused model that puts wealth-building into the hands of every consumer. Emarat’s scale, trust, and long-standing legacy make them the perfect partner as we continue driving accessibility, transparency, and innovation in the investment landscape.”

Underscoring the UAE’s growing position as a driving force in the global proptech ecosystem, this partnership showcases how cross-industry collaborations can unlock limitless possibilities for consumers. By integrating real estate investment into daily life, PRYPCO Blocks and Emarat are reshaping the way individuals think about wealth creation and empowering them to take control of their financial future one fuel transaction at a time.

Emcan is the digital loyalty and rewards programme from Emarat, designed to help customers earn and redeem points through eligible transactions across Emarat’s customer ecosystem. Managed through the Emcan App, members can track points, access rewards, and redeem benefits digitally.

About Emarat

Emirates Petroleum Company PJSC (Emarat) is one of the UAE's leading energy providers, established in 1980 to meet the nation's growing energy demands. Emarat operates an extensive network of service stations across the UAE, offering high-quality fuel, convenience retail, and automotive services, alongside a comprehensive range of commercial fuel, natural gas, and lubricant products. For further information, please visit: https://www.emarat.ae/.

About PRYPCO Blocks

PRYPCO Blocks is a Dubai-based real estate investment platform offering access to fractional ownership in professionally managed rental properties. Through PRYPCO Blocks, investors can buy fractions (Blocks) of income-generating properties and receive monthly rental payouts. The platform is officially Sharia-compliant, ensuring that all investments align with Islamic finance principles.

Led by Amira Sajwani, who is the Managing Director of Sales and Development at DAMAC Properties, Co-Founder and COO at Amali Properties, and a Shark on Shark Tank, the platform is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). With PRYPCO Blocks, investors from over 200 countries can invest in Dubai’s top rental properties from just AED 2,000.

For further information, please visit: https://prypco.com/blocks