Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Walking distance from Dubai Hills Estate and just a stroll from Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Mansions is set to rise within Emaar Hills, the city’s newest and most prestigious master-planned community. Developed with a total value of AED 100 billion and comprising 40,000 ultra-luxury residences, Emaar Hills redefines urban sophistication and contemporary living in Dubai.

Every element of Dubai Mansions has been crafted to embody elegance, indulgence, and convenience, offering residents a lifestyle where daily living feels effortless, enriching, and inspiring. The project features a limited collection of ultra-luxury mansions ranging from 10,000 to 20,000 square feet, each reflecting timeless architectural sophistication and world-class interior design. Expansive plots, grand façades, and immersive landscapes are complemented by bespoke amenities to create an address that fuses legacy with innovation.

Emaar Hills, located adjacent to Dubai Hills Estate, has been envisioned as a vibrant new district that integrates nature, wellness, and connectivity. Residents will enjoy direct access to a championship golf course, wellness and leisure facilities, premium retail destinations, and a network of landscaped parks that promote balance and community.

Beyond its architectural distinction, Emaar Hills is designed as both a lifestyle and investment destination. Its strategic location, world-class amenities, and master-planned connectivity position it as one of Dubai’s most desirable addresses for discerning homeowners and global investors seeking long-term value in the city’s luxury real estate market.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said: "Dubai Mansions in Emaar Hills represents the ultimate expression of refined living. Every residence, every garden, and every pathway reflects an uncompromising attention to detail, creating a setting that embodies harmony, prestige, and a lifestyle that is unmatched anywhere in the world."

From architecturally distinguished homes to immersive landscapes and world-class recreation, Dubai Mansions stands as the crown jewel of Emaar Hills, representing the pinnacle of luxury living within a landmark community designed to inspire generations.

For more information, please visit: https://properties.emaar.com/en/dubai-mansions/