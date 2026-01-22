Cairo: For the first time in the North Coast and the Red Sea, Emaar Misr has started in the design of its first fully integrated Longevity & Wellness Center to be developed within the Marassi North Coast and Marassi Red Sea communities in coordination with the relevant authorities. This strategic step reinforces the company’s commitment to creating residential communities that prioritize wellness and quality of life at the heart of destination living.

The Longevity & Wellness Center marks a significant milestone in Marassi’s evolution, reinforcing its position as a leading destination for integrated, lifestyle-centric communities. The project reflects Emaar Misr’s commitment to wellness as a core pillar of modern community development, viewing wellness not as an added feature, but as a long-term investment that enhances daily living, strengthens asset value, and increases the appeal of both residential and investment opportunities.

Designed with holistic well-being at its core, the Longevity & Wellness Center will deliver a one-of-a-kind experience by integrating smart design, health optimization, and preventative care. It will cater to not only residents but also visitors, elevating Marassi’s status as a fully integrated, human-centric destination that responds to individual needs across various life stages.

The center will offer world-class medical and preventive health services, focusing on enhancing longevity and promoting overall wellness. The offerings will include advanced stem cell therapies, including umbilical cord-derived options, exosome therapies, regenerative and anti-aging protocols, advanced longevity diagnostics, functional lab testing, and intravenous therapies (such as NAD+ protocols). The center will also feature innovative medical detox programs, Extracorporeal Blood Oxygenation and Ozonation (EBO2), Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE), biohacking technologies, recovery treatments, and personalized wellness programs tailored to individual health goals, delivering comprehensive longevity and a wellness experience.

Mohamed Al Abbar, Founder and Chairman of Emaar Properties, commented: “Real estate development is an investment in lifestyle, not just buildings. Through this vision, we are integrating wellness into Marassi North Coast and Marassi Red Sea in a way that meets people’s aspirations for a balanced, high-quality lifestyle while reinforcing the long-term value of our developments.”

He continued: “Marassi North Coast and Marassi Red Sea are destinations that will continue to evolve over time. This step reflects our commitment to creating future-forward communities that align with global trends in living, placing wellness and quality of life at the forefront of our development approach.”

This initiative demonstrates Emaar Misr’s commitment to setting new standards in lifestyle-driven real estate development, strengthening Marassi North Coast and Marassi Red Sea’s reputation as fully integrated destinations that offer a harmonious blend of living, wellness, and intelligent long-term investment.

As one of Egypt’s leading real estate developers, Emaar Misr’s portfolio includes iconic projects across West and East Cairo, the North Coast, and the Red Sea. These developments include Marassi North Coast, Soul, Belle Vie, Cairo Gate, Uptown Cairo, Mivida, and Mivida Gardens in New Cairo, along with Marassi Red Sea.