Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy: "We endeavour to provide locally manufactured products that adhere to global specifications and reduce dependence on importing."

Eng. Ashraf ElAssal: "Elsewedy Electric for Electrical Products delivers high-quality innovative solutions, ensuring the continuity of local businesses and projects.”

Cairo – Elsewedy Electric for Electrical Products, a subsidiary of ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC (EE), hosted a press conference today to unveil its latest cutting-edge solutions entering the Egyptian market. By the introduction of its high-quality, customizable Oil Distribution Transformers and the exceptional Busway Systems, first of its kind with Epoxy Dielectric Insulation in Africa, the company contributes to revolutionizing power distribution throughout the region.

The launch of these innovative products represents a significant milestone, particularly as ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC's Oil Distribution Transformers have already achieved remarkable success in international markets. Furthermore, the debut of Busway Systems with Epoxy Dielectric Insulation marks a pivotal moment, making these offerings available in the region for the first time. This move promises to bring substantial value to Egyptian customers, facilitating sustainable operations and enhancing the overall efficiency of power distribution systems across various sectors.

Eng. Ahmed Elsewedy, the CEO and President of ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC (EE), emphasized the company's unwavering commitment to empowering Egypt's infrastructure and grid renovation. He stated, "ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC delivers innovative solutions that support the evolving energy landscape in the region. Through our state-of-the-art factories, we consistently contribute to the economic development of our nation by providing local products that adhere to global specifications, creating thousands of direct and indirect job opportunities, and reducing the need for importing electrical products."

Expressing his delight about the launch of Oil Distribution Transformers and the Busway Systems in Egypt, Eng. Ashraf ElAssal, CEO of Elsewedy Electric for Electrical Products, elaborated, "As the Egyptian market increasingly needs locally manufactured products over imported ones, the introduction of ODT & Busway Systems in Egypt has become an essential step. By delivering high-quality products in a short time at a very competitive price, we aim to provide the necessary products for the continuity of local businesses and projects. Since its inception, Elsewedy Electricfor Electrical Products has spared no effort to expand its diverse, premium-quality portfolio, solidifying our position and earning the trust of our customers."

It is worth mentioning that ELSEWEDY ELECTRIC's top-notch Oil Distribution Transformers boast power ratings of up to 15 MVA and voltages reaching 36 kV. These transformers have earned multiple global certifications, ensuring that the company can cater to a wide spectrum of applications and requirements, offering tailored solutions for various energy distribution scenarios.

Moreover, the Busway factory is the first of its kind with Epoxy Dielectric Insulation in Africa. It is considered one of the largest and most well-suited factories in the MENA region, spanning an area of over 36 thousand square meters in the 10th of Ramadan city. The factory provides a production range of sandwiched non-ventilated busways from 800 Amperes to 6300 Amperes for both copper conductor (Power Link Busway) and aluminum bimetal conductor (Spine Busway).