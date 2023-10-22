Elm, a leading digital solutions company, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with NeXplain Solutions SL, a Spanish company that specializes in providing smart business solutions and digital consulting. The partnership marks the beginning of a dynamic partnership that fosters effective technological and consulting services.

The MoU was signed by Hakeem Alrasheed, General Director of International Business at Elm and Pieter Louw, CEO of NeXplain Solutions SL, on the sidelines of GITEX 2023 in Dubai. The partnership serves as a roadmap for collaboration to provide a framework for the development of cooperation and the exchange of expertise in delivering effective digital and consulting services. This concerted effort is poised to propel digital transformation and create business development prospects for both entities across the African and European markets.

Under this MoU, both parties aim to explore opportunities for creating and advancing pioneering digital solutions and tailored consulting services that cater to the requirements of governmental bodies in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The collaboration includes the formulation of a short and long-term action plan, delineating precise goals and strategies to fully harness the potential within the specified markets, focusing on domains including digital transformation, e-governance, digital identification, and online taxation.

“Expanding into global markets is vital for the success and growth of Elm. This collaboration is a fresh opportunity to foster inventive digital solutions that effectively tackle present and upcoming challenges in previously unexplored markets, including Europe. The agreement with NeXplain Solutions SL presents us with an exceptional chance to leverage their expertise and ethos in the realm of digital transformation. We remain steadfast in our dedication to cultivating enduring associations with our clients and pivotal collaborators. Our rich history stands as the bedrock upon which we will continue to achieve greater triumphs and play a significant role in propelling the digital transformation across these regions,” said the official spokesperson and VP of Marketing at Elm, Majid Alarifi.

The global presence and growth of Elm signify a promising venture, enabling the company to introduce novel experiences and create inventive solutions tailored to the demands of digital evolution. This strategic step comes at a time when many governments are proactively bolstering digital advancement initiatives, leveraging legislative actions and programs to elevate the effectiveness and openness of public services. Consequently, this fosters lucrative prospects for firms specializing in digital transformation, including the establishment and integration of e-government platforms, online tax filing systems, and digital identity systems.

Over the course of more than three decades, Elm has emerged as a leading digital partner, catering to a diverse clientele comprising individuals and organizations. Renowned for its pivotal role in propelling transformation across both public and private domains, Elm has fostered a community that resonates with contemporary digital requisites. Today, it provides its services to over 30 million users and around 700,000 commercial clients in the private sector. With a focus on IT localization, Elm champions adaptable and comprehensive business models, managing a portfolio of over 50 diverse brands spanning multiple sectors. Overseeing a spectrum of 170 projects and facilitating an annual volume of approximately 2 billion transactions, Elm remains at the forefront of digital innovation.

