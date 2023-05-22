Elm, the leading company in digital solutions, participates in the 32nd edition of the Official Technology, Communications, Innovation and Digital Transformation (COMEX 2023), sponsored by the Omani Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT). The event will be held on May 22-25, at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre in Muscat, Oman.

Elm's spokesperson and VP of Marketing, Majid bin Saad Al-Arifi, confirmed Elm's interest in taking part in the event due to the promising opportunities embedded in the Omani market. Elm seeks to participate through a bunch of digital systems and services and innovative solutions in the fields of health, municipality, transport and industry, amongst others.

Al-Arifi added that Elm aims to expand globally and create new opportunities in the region, as COMEX is a marketing platform to introduce Elm to the Omani market. COMEX is expected to increase opportunities for cooperation between Elm and local private and government entities in Oman.

In its pavilion, Elm will display digital products, including the unified digital medical file that creates reports, monitors key performance indicators, and saves time and resources by providing accurate and central data to create correct analysis and extrapolations while monitoring fraud and reducing misuse and human errors. This product is also characterized by the ease of data analysis, presentation of indicators and being a central cloud system, taking into account security and confidentiality under an independent operating system.

As well, Elm will showcase in its pavilion the integrated digital platform “Wasl” that aims to provide innovative digital services to individuals and establishments in the fare transport market. It also enables facilities operating in land transport activities to be linked with the regulatory authorities. Wasl also enables public transport regulatory organizations to control and monitor land transport activities to raise quality and safety of their operations. The platform's services include transport licenses, data documentation, verification and follow-up.

It is noteworthy that COMEX 2023 is the official exhibition for technology, communications, innovation and digital transformation in the Sultanate of Oman. The exhibition aims to highlight the main trends and updates in ICT around the world and provide important e-services and initiatives related to government and private entities. It also plays a significant role in creating awareness about ICT and AI use, as well as serving beneficiaries and interested parties by providing them with digital services directly through the exhibition or virtually.