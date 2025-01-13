Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, is participating as the strategic partner of the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025, which is being held from January 13 to 16, 2024, in Jeddah. The event aims to bolster communications and collaborations, further facilitating the exchange of knowledge, expertise, and best practices among experts and specialists from various organisations in the pilgrimage sector.

The company will exhibit its array of the latest technological and smart solutions aimed at streamlining Hajj and Umrah rituals while also improving the experience for pilgrimage following the Saudi Vision 2030. Elm has created exceptional artificial intelligence (AI) services and solutions, including the Smart Assistant for the Guests of the Two Holy Mosques, Call Analyzer for the Guests of the Two Holy Mosques, Digital Twin & Simulation for Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa.

Elm’s participation aligns with its commitment to prioritising three foundational pillars: human, ambition, and technology, reflecting its aim to empower the human aspect and support positive change in communities and members’ lives. This is driven by a broad vision and cutting-edge technological capabilities, which define the future and provide exceptional solutions to transform their goals and their clients’ ambitions into tangible results. This can be achieved by leveraging talents and knowledge, adopting a comprehensive approach that provides efficient problem-solving solutions, encourages growth, and supports innovation.

Majid bin Saad Al Arifi, official spokesman and CEO VP of the Marketing Sector at Elm emphasised the significance of active participation in the Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025, which serves as a vital platform that convenes various service sectors in the Hajj and Umrah sectors. Its key goal is to encourage collaboration and experience sharing among relevant entities, resulting in higher-quality services for pilgrims and Umrah performers.

“The exhibition provides Elm with an ideal opportunity to showcase its latest smart solutions, applications, and services for the pilgrimage and Umrah sectors. Furthermore, it enables communication with key stakeholders in this sector, creating new avenues for collaborations and partnerships. This, in turn, improves pilgrimage and Umrah services by providing solutions that meet the needs of pilgrimages.” Al Arifi added.

Elm aims to enhance its partnerships with the public sector in the Hajj and Umrah sectors while leveraging its innovative technological abilities. The goal is to enhance the experience of pilgrims and Umrah performers by simplifying trip planning and efficiently managing their needs. Through smart applications and solutions, Elm can increase their spiritual experience at holy places by providing access to essential information on accommodations, transportation, and available facilities.

Elm’s 2025-2028 strategy focusses on expanding economic diversification and updating its offerings in line with Saudi Vision 2030. Its key goal is to strengthen Elm’s position as a provider of innovative technical solutions for government and business services.

The company’s key goal is to effectively carry out its role in strategic decision-making by providing expertise and insights that support the goals of the national vision. This is further supported by its executive function, which provides innovative and integrated digital services and technical solutions. These initiatives align with Elm’s forward-thinking ambitions, which seek to empower government entities and the corporate sector through integrated digital solutions. Furthermore, the organisation aims to capitalise on growth prospects in various sectors, including culture, sports and tourism. This ambition is driven by its exceptional capabilities and a strong desire to expand, further positioning Elm at the forefront on regional and global fronts.

Elm has significant potential for growth and development in the MENA region, and it has promising prospects of accessing new markets. With the business environment rapidly changing and the demand for technical solutions increasing, Elm is well-positioned to capitalise on these opportunities by leveraging sophisticated technology products and platforms. Moreover, Elm constantly collaborates with regional governments to provide holistic solutions that meet their technological needs. The company’s direct capital investments enable the launch of new innovation and technology-based projects, further strengthening its growth ambitions, expanding its investment portfolio, and reinforcing its prominent position in supporting small and medium-sized firms (SMEs).

The Hajj Conference and Exhibition 2025 convenes various sectors that provide specialised services and solutions for Guests of the Two Holy Mosques. The event brings together a unique group of decision-makers, experts, scholars, researchers, and ministers of Islamic affairs and endowments, along with ambassadors and consuls from different countries.

