Riyadh, KSA - Elm, a pioneer in digital solutions, is set to demonstrate its wide range of cutting-edge platforms and innovations as a strategic sponsor of LEAP 2025. The event, which will take place from February 9 to 12, 2025, at the Riyadh Exhibition and Convention Center, reflects Elm’s progressive vision to empower government entities and private sector firms and strengthen Saudi Arabia’s global leadership in the digital economy.

During LEAP 2025, the company will launch an advanced suite of solutions designed to address emerging challenges and empower future innovators. Through its participation, Elm aims to leverage the event’s robust reputation as a global platform that attracts creative minds and excellent talents, promote strategic partnerships, help shape the future of smart solutions and etch innovations, and explore ways to leverage cutting-edge technologies to boost quality of life.

Furthermore, the company will exhibit ‘elm Autonomous Vehicle’, which is in line with its smart solutions and features cutting-edge systems like drive-by-wire systems. The vehicle, integrated with multi-sensors, communication networks, high-powered computing systems, and Elm virtual driver software (L3/L4), indicates the mobility sector’s technological evolution. Furthermore, it aligns with Elm’s ambitious vision and forward-looking approach to revolutionising the world through digital products and innovative solutions.

The company will also showcase its popular Mobile Mapping System, which utilizes multiple sensors mounted on regular vehicles to easily collect environmental data. This technology supports 3D map updates and the creation of precise digital twins, employing artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics for smart environmental development. Additionally, Elm will display its 3D mapping technology, which uses advanced algorithms to convert mobile mapping data into detailed 3D maps that provide information such as traffic rules, roads, buildings, and vegetation, facilitating autonomous driving, realistic simulations, and digital twin applications.

The exhibition will feature Elm’s digital platforms, including ‘Logisti Platform’, a unified digital hub that combines user experience and enhances logistics services, infrastructure and tracking capabilities. Currently offering 292 services, the platform streamlines import and export processes, strengthens governance and supports Saudi Arabia’s growth in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index (LPI).

In addition, Elm will demonstrate its expertise in visitor experience and crowd management through efficient site operations and skilled team deployment. The company implements smart pathways and digital systems to optimise visitor flow and prevent congestion while providing digital solutions for ticket booking and visit management. The company will further enhance the experience through tailored workshops and educational tours for diverse audiences.

As part of its exhibition, Elm will showcase its Tawaaf Simulation, an innovative system analyses movement patterns around the Mataf, assesses capacity and tests new scenarios by simulating pilgrim flow during Hajj and Umrah, ensuring optimal safety and efficiency. The company will also present its ‘Smart Assistant; tool, which processes advanced data and document analysis while engaging with users to deliver personalised responses drawing from a dynamic, field-specific knowledge base.

The exhibition will feature the ‘AI Segmentation’, a versatile smart engine designed to enhance safety and boost operational efficiency. This system provides strategic recommendations for early intervention and proactive management, enabling swift adaptation and instantaneous analysis. Furthermore, the company will showcase its digital twin technology, demonstrating the reconstruction of 3D techniques in urban centres through land imaging. This technology captures footage using mobile vehicles or satellites to create realistic representations. Visitors to the event can also explore the ‘Exams Monitoring / Students Behavior Analytics’, which evaluates students by performing complex video analytics in exam centres and airports. The system promptly alerts relevant authorities and generates detailed periodic reports. Additionally, Elm’s Edge AI Device will be exhibited, an advanced Edge AI device designed to process computer vision and NLP models locally, delivering real-time intelligence for diverse applications with unmatched efficiency and reliability.

Furthermore, Elm will highlight its linguistic model, ‘Nuha VLM’, developed using satellite imagery and AI technologies. This smart assistant showcases high-precision vocal interaction capabilities, personalizing engagement across various contexts. It leverages Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG technology), AI, and natural language processing to deliver detailed and accurate answers. The system efficiently manages tasks such as bill payments, registration, and data analysis for both individuals and organizations. Elm will also introduce its Call Center Smart System, which analyses call centre conversations, accurately transcribes them, measures customer satisfaction, understands various dialects, and generates comprehensive reports to improve service quality.

Elm has a long history of success, advancement, and leading technological initiatives in both the public and private sectors. The company has completed over 500 projects for more than 140 clients and developed more than 80 outstanding products. Elm has also secured five patents, with 27 more in development, highlighting its commitment to leadership, passion for creativity and innovation, and relentless efforts to deliver cutting-edge digital solutions both regionally and internationally.

The 2025 edition of LEAP will introduce new tracks aligned with Saudi Vision 2030, enhancing its existing portfolio of over 20 technology pathways, which include FinTech, healthcare technology, Industry 4.0, retail commerce, and sports technology. The conference will serve as a premier platform for fostering collaboration and empowering innovators in the fields of technology and AI.