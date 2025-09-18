Ras Al Khaimah records AED 700m in FDI in H1 2025, with population set to rise 60% by 2030, driving demand for 45,000 new homes

Dubai, UAE – Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, is preparing to introduce Soto Grande, its newest residential development in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah. This project marks Ellington’s expansion into the northern emirates, reinforcing its reputation as a developer redefining lifestyle communities through architecture, design, and curated experiences.

This comes at a time when Ras Al Khaimah is rapidly positioning itself as one of the UAE’s fastest-growing real estate destinations. The emirate attracted AED 700 million in foreign direct investment in the first half of 2025 alone, while its population, projected to rise from 400,000 today to 650,000 by 2030, is expected to drive demand for around 45,000 new housing units, reinforcing the appetite for thoughtfully designed residential communities.

Offering a mix of thoughtfully designed studios to spacious four-bedroom apartments and penthouses, Soto Grande introduces a distinctive architectural statement to Al Hamra. Rising as two striking residential volumes connected by a central bridge, the design draws inspiration from the calm of the sea and the flow of nature. The bridge itself stands as a bold architectural gesture, symbolising balance, belonging, and community, while also providing residents with elevated vantage points across the lagoon, golf course, cityscape, and Arabian Gulf.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said, “With Soto Grande, we wanted to rethink what it means to live in Ras Al Khaimah at a time when the emirate is entering a new phase of growth. For us, architecture is never just about aesthetics; it is about creating a sense of place and identity that people feel proud to call home. The bridge is symbolic of that idea as it is a bold design feature that also represents balance, connection, and belonging. Through this development, we are adding a new chapter to Al Hamra while providing residents a refined living experience rooted in design, community, and the spirit of Ras Al Khaimah.”

Soto Grande will offer an elevated living experience through a curated selection of lifestyle amenities. Residents will be welcomed into a hotel-inspired lobby and lounge complemented by concierge services, while a private clubhouse will serve as a hub for dining, entertainment, and social gatherings. Spaces dedicated to wellness include a double-height fitness studio overlooking the pool, a yoga studio with a refreshment bar, and spa-style changing rooms featuring sauna and chromatherapy showers. Leisure extends outdoors with landscaped play zones, a padel court, lap and leisure pools, and an outdoor gym, while families benefit from children’s play areas with dedicated facilities. Community life is further enriched by curated art installations and Ellington’s signature hospitality fragrance woven throughout public spaces.

Strategically located in Al Hamra, Soto Grande delivers a new benchmark for refined living in Ras Al Khaimah. With its distinctive architecture, curated amenities, and Ellington’s design-first ethos, the development introduces a bold new chapter in the emirate’s residential landscape.

Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer, dedicated to crafting beautiful properties and communities for high-quality lifestyles. Renowned for its customer-centric approach, Ellington Properties develops residences characterized by incredible artistry and impeccable architecture. The company’s diverse portfolio includes communities across Dubai, such as Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Mohammed Bin Rashid City (MBR City), and Dubai Islands, among others, as well as in Ras Al Khaimah, including Al Marjan Islands and Hayat Island. Ellington Properties combines thoughtful design, art, and lifestyle curation to create sanctuaries of personalized living experiences.

