Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, has begun the handover of its Belgravia Heights project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). The handover marks the completion of Ellington Properties second project in recent months, having initiated the handover process of its Harrington House project in early November.

Located in the family-friendly community of JVC, Belgravia Heights is home to 155 residential units comprising spacious studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The residential development is a manifestation of Ellington Properties’ commitment to crafting inspiring living spaces, with bespoke interiors, stylish exteriors, and extraordinary landscaped gardens setting new standards in understated elegance.

Belgravia Heights features Ellington Properties’ signature resort-like amenities designed to elevate lifestyles while creating long-term value. Residents will benefit from a resort-style swimming pool, changing rooms inspired by spas, an outdoor kids’ play area, an outdoor yoga area, and a fitness and games centre with state-of-the-art equipment, courtyard views and games tables.

The development also features a roof terrace designed for social gatherings, a lounge area with games storage, and a lobby area with hotel-style furnishings as well as a concierge and security service. Specially curated art pieces will be displayed throughout the property as a result of the efforts of Ellington Art Foundation to champion local artists.

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews and Harrington House, all located in JVC; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.

