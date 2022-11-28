Ellington House will offer unparalleled residential experiences with views overlooking Dubai Hills Golf Course

Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, has awarded Al Ashram Contracting the AED 112 million contract to begin the development of Ellington House.

With over four decades of experience, Al Ashram Contracting is one of the UAE’s leading construction companies and has worked on numerous and varied projects that have defined the country’s skyline. Al Ashram Contracting brings its holistic approach to design, procurement and construction, as well as its engineering expertise and innovation, to the development of Ellington House. Ellington Properties has previously partnered with Al Ashram Contracting to deliver Harrington House in Jumeirah Village Circle.

Located in Dubai Hills Estate, the project is Ellington’s first development in the area. Spanning 12 storeys, Ellington House will feature 150 units of one, two, and three-bedroom modern apartments and penthouses. The project will offer a one-of-a-kind experience for its residents with views overlooking Dubai Hills Golf Course and the city skyline. Ellington House will feature a leisure and lap pool, an outdoor and indoor fitness centre, an activity garden, a clubhouse with lounge and library areas, a kid’s clubhouse, a mini-putt area, a barbeque area, and a yoga area.

Joseph Thomas, Co-Founder of Ellington Properties, said: “Our partnership with Al Ashram Contracting will support the delivery of our first ever project in the family-friendly community of Dubai Hills Estate. Their experience and expertise will help us fulfil our promise to deliver elevated living to our residents and meet the ever-growing demand for our developments.”

Malek Ali Fakih, CEO of Al Ashram Contracting, said: “We are excited to begin construction of Ellington House. We will work closely with Ellington Properties to deliver on our commitment to excellence, reliability, and quality. We will bring our ability to deliver outstanding work to the project and set new standards for premium residential living.”

Ellington Properties has a varied portfolio of award-winning projects including Belgravia and Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, and Somerset Mews, all located in Jumeirah Village Circle; DT1 in Downtown Dubai as well as Wilton Terraces, and Wilton Park Residences.

About Ellington Properties:

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties endeavours to craft beautiful environments for exceptionally high-quality lifestyles. Inspired by art and reflective of their owners’ aspirations, Ellington Properties residences are classic in feel but contemporary in vision. Ellington Properties’ current projects include elegant high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in Dubai, located in the prestigious Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Emirates Hills, Palm Jumeirah, and the upcoming Jumeirah Village Circle. www.ellingtonproperties.ae

About Al Ashram Contracting:

Al Ashram is one of the UAE’s leading construction companies who gained recognition as a dynamic interdisciplinary firm. For more than 49 years, they delivered a diversified array of projects of high-rise buildings, hotels, industrial projects, villa communities, entertainment and mixed-use developments, recreational and infrastructures. The company’s approach has been engineered around a main principle set by its founder, which is to continuously develop its reputation by fulfilling the goals of its projects and achieve satisfaction of its clients.