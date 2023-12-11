Dubai, UAE: Ellington Properties, Dubai’s leading and award-winning design-led boutique developer, and Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), the world’s flagship free zone and Government of Dubai Authority on commodities trade and enterprise, have partnered to launch a new upscale residential project, Mercer House, in Uptown Dubai.

The unveiling of Mercer House, the second signature development of Ellington Properties, marks another chapter in their acclaimed collaboration with DMCC, following the overwhelming success of UH by Ellington earlier this year, which witnessed a record high demand.

Poised to grace Dubai’s skyline with two soaring residential towers perched atop a podium offering amenities focused on wellness, retail, sports and hospitality, Mercer House is slated to be one of the tallest residential developments by Ellington Properties to date.

Alongside boasting a collection of multi-family residential units ranging from efficient studios to expansive one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, as well as four penthouses, it will also entail a 45,000 sq. ft. beach club and 25,000 sq. ft. of retail options on the ground and podium floors. Furthermore, residents and the general public can also enjoy a wealth of facilities like a beach club pool, exclusive residents’ pool, and a sports hall with various play courts for sports enthusiasts.

With Mercer House strategically situated in the diverse locality of Uptown Dubai, inhabitants can also benefit from the world-class range of dining experiences, community markets and high-end retail offerings that make Uptown Dubai the go-to destination to live and indulge in the city.

Joseph Thomas, Co-founder of Ellington Properties, said: “After the positive response we received for UH by Ellington, the launch of our second project is a testament to our strong relationship with DMCC. We continue to support their transformative vision of Uptown Dubai, aspiring to make it the ultimate destination for the community of homebuyers and investors who are looking to call Dubai their home. We are confident that Mercer House will be our crowning achievement as a leading design-led developer, further reinforcing Uptown Dubai's perception as a world-class smart district designed to deliver a one-of-a-kind living experience.”

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DMCC, added: "In just two decades, DMCC has not only built and facilitated a world-class, award-winning district for trade and enterprise, but evolved the JLT and Uptown Dubai districts into some of Dubai's most desirable destinations. In line with our community's increasing demand for additional luxury residencies and DMCC's growth, Ellington Properties' Mercer House will provide two signature residential towers, offering multi-family units to studios and penthouses. Residents will benefit from being at the heart of our Uptown Dubai community, within walking distance of both Uptown Tower, and the forthcoming Burj 2020, while also gaining access to an exclusive residents’ pool, sports hall, beach club, and extensive retail options."

Ellington Properties has a diverse portfolio of award-winning projects, including Ellington Beach House and Ocean House in Palm Jumeirah, The Quayside, Crestmark and One River Point in Business Bay, DT1 in Downtown Dubai, Ellington House in Dubai Hills Estate, Belgravia, Belgravia II, Belgravia Square, Belgravia Heights I, Eaton Place, Somerset Mews and Harrington House in Jumeirah Village Circle, Wilton Terraces and Wilton Park Residences in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Upper House in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Porto Playa in Hayat Island as well as Mina Al Arab and Ellington Views in Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah.

About Ellington Properties

Founded in 2014, Ellington Properties is Dubai’s leading design-led real estate developer who endeavours to craft beautiful properties and communities for unrivalled lifestyles. A truly customer-centric brand, they are known for their portfolio of award-winning design buildings that not only boast impeccable architecture but are also high quality, cost-efficient, and technically proficient. The company’s current projects include elegant high-rise luxury residences and multi-family communities in prestigious neighbourhoods of Dubai, such as Downtown Dubai, Mohammed Bin Rashid City, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Hills Estate, Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Jumeirah Village Circle, Jumeirah Village Triangle, La Mer, and Ras Al Khaimah, such as Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab and Al Hamra. www.ellingtonproperties.ae

About DMCC

Headquartered in Dubai, DMCC is the world’s most interconnected Free Zone and the leading trade and enterprise hub for commodities. Whether developing vibrant neighbourhoods with world-class properties like Jumeirah Lakes Towers and the much-anticipated Uptown Dubai, or delivering high-performance business services, DMCC provides everything its dynamic community needs to live, work, and thrive. Made for Trade, DMCC is proud to sustain and grow Dubai’s position as the place to be for global trade today and long into the future. www.dmcc.ae

