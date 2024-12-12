Offering a premium, seamless experience with advanced technology and unmatched warranty, Jetour continues to redefine luxury and accessibility in the UAE automotive market

Dubai, UAE – On December 7, Elite Group Holding, the exclusive partner of Jetour UAE, announced a milestone in its partnership with the brand: the grand opening of the first-ever Jetour flagship showroom in the Middle East, located in the heart of Deira, Dubai. Designed to offer a luxurious and immersive experience, this highly anticipated showroom underscores the brand’s commitment to accessibility and innovation, making world-class SUVs more accessible to Jetour enthusiasts in the region.

The flagship Deira showroom is a key milestone in Jetour’s UAE expansion, serving as the brand’s third location in the Emirates, with more locations planned for 2025. This sophisticated space offers visitors the opportunity to explore Jetour’s premium SUV lineup, experience personalised service, and discover what sets the brand apart.

As part of the launch celebration, Jetour unveiled the all-new Jetour X50, the brand’s first-ever premium compact SUV, built to redefine the driving experience. Feature-packed and loaded with advanced technology, stylish interiors, and a dynamic design with a spacious and high-tech cabin, the X50 is poised to become a favourite among urban adventurers and families alike. Available for pre-booking, the Jetour X50 delivers a standout blend of comfort, safety, and performance. Complemented by Jetour’s unmatched 1 million kilometre/10-year warranty, it redefines standards of excellence and reliability in the SUV market.

Adding to the excitement, Jetour introduced a preview of the highly anticipated Jetour T1, a 2.0T 4-wheel drive urban SUV that combines a powerful engine with dynamic capabilities, exemplifying the brand’s innovative spirit and dedication to adventure-ready design.

Jesico Gonsalves, General Manager, Jetour UAE, said, “This new showroom marks a milestone as the first-ever flagship showroom for Jetour in the Middle East. This showroom not only showcases our impressive range of vehicles but also features an attached service centre for seamless after-sales support. With the launch of the highly anticipated Jetour X50 and a preview of Jetour T1, we continue to bring the brand’s vision of luxury, innovation, and affordability to life. With Elite Group Holding at the helm, Jetour is strengthening its presence in the UAE, offering residents unparalleled access to vehicles that redefine premium driving."

The 1,900 sqm showroom features interactive displays and a comfortable lounge area, kids play area, and a cafe ensuring visitors can explore Jetour’s vehicles in an environment that mirrors the brand’s commitment to quality and attention to detail.

For more details on the Jetour X50 and Jetour T1, please visit Jetour UAE. To explore the new showroom in Deira, visit us at 109 Al Ittihad Rd, Al Khabaisi, Dubai.

About Elite Group Holding

Elite Group Holding is a UAE-based conglomerate committed to excellence and innovation across Automotive, E-commerce, Investments, and Real Estate & Contracting. With visionary expansion plans, the group will continue to expand across different industries and is expected to include over 20 strategically located facilities across the UAE towards the end of 2024.