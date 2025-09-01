Spanning 550 square meters, the new Deira showroom strengthens the Elite Group Holding’s automotive footprint ahead of an Abu Dhabi launch and debuts the all new SOUEAST S09 ALL WHEEL DRIVE.

Dubai, UAE — Elite Group Holding has opened its newest SOUEAST showroom in Deira, Dubai on 16 August, deepening their partnership with the popular Chinese automotive brand to expand in the UAE. Following the launch on Sheikh Zayed Road earlier this year, this second showroom reinforces Elite Group Holding’s strategy to bring affordable, technologically advanced SUVs closer to customers across the Emirates. A third showroom is scheduled to open in Abu Dhabi before the end of 2025.

The 550 sqm showroom, which opened to the public on 16 August 2025, features interactive displays, a comfortable lounge area, a children’s play zone, and a café, creating a welcoming environment where visitors can explore SOUEAST’s S06, S06 DM (Plug-In Hybrid), S07, and S09 models. These facilities reflect the brand’s commitment to quality, accessibility, and attention to detail, ensuring that customers experience SOUEAST’s ‘Ease Your Life’ philosophy from the moment they enter the space.

Exceptional customer experience with a refreshed SUV lineup

“The opening of our new showroom is another exciting step in our successful partnership in the UAE automotive market. This new space reflects our vision, dedication, and passion for delivering an exceptional customer experience. We are proud to continue showcasing our premium SUV lineup, ensuring that innovation and accessibility go hand in hand for our clients,” said Elie Nehme, General Manager of SOUEAST UAE at Elite Group Holding.

Elite Group Holding has consistently prioritised customer experience in its operations. Together with SOUEAST, the Group ensures quick turnaround times for customer requests, with a particular focus on the fast and reliable availability of spare parts. This commitment to responsive service has established Elite Group Holding as a frontrunner in customer care within the UAE automotive market, reinforcing the trust and confidence of its growing client base.

The launch of the S09 AWD (All Wheel Drive) was also highlighted at the new Deira showroom. Equipped with a powerful 2.0T engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, the model offers six drive modes to adapt to varying road conditions and driver preferences. Like the rest of the range, the S09 AWD is backed by a 10-year or one-million-kilometre warranty, reaffirming the brand’s enduring commitment to long-term reliability.

About Elite Group Holding

Elite Group Holding, with its headquarters in UAE, is a visionary conglomerate reshaping the automotive industry through a customer-first approach. With a striking portfolio of partners that includes Jetour, SOUEAST and Zenvo, alongside our flagship properties, The Elite Cars and ART Elite Car Rental, EGH blends innovation with accessibility and luxury with minimalism. Every experience is curated with refinement, from the first engagement up until the delivery of the car. While proudly rooted in the UAE, EGH’s ambitions are global, earning recognition through industry accolades and the trust of elite partners.

At Elite Group Holding, our belief in “People First, Always” shapes everything we do. Behind every milestone is a team empowered to lead with creativity, collaboration, and accountability. We actively invest in a culture that nurtures personal growth, encourages innovation, and celebrates ownership. This people-first mindset extends beyond our employees to include our partners and customers, building trust and long-term value at every level.

About SOUEAST

Established in 1995, SOUEAST is celebrated for its innovative design, advanced safety systems, and urban-friendly performance. Elite Group Holding is proud to bring the renowned Chinese automotive brand SOUEAST Motor to the UAE market through our exclusive partnership. In early 2025, we marked a major milestone with the brand’s UAE debut, opening a flagship showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road.

The SOUEAST lineup in the UAE has been thoughtfully curated for today’s lifestyles, offering smart technology, hybrid and plug-in hybrid options, and sleek, contemporary styling. Staying true to SOUEAST’s “Ease Your Life” philosophy, the brand is committed to delivering vehicles that combine affordability with sophistication. Together, we are shaping the future of accessible, innovative, and sustainable mobility for drivers everywhere.