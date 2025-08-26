Phase 1 sales have launched with 3- and 4-bedroom duplex apartments available for purchase

The branded residence is set to be handed over in 2028

Dubai, UAE – QUBE Development, a renowned real estate developer known for creating uniquely designed communities across the UAE, together with The Lux Collective, the award-winning global hospitality group behind the flagship brand LUX*, have officially broken ground on ELIRE - a landmark branded residence project in Dubai that will be managed by LUX*. It marks the formal start of construction for the visionary development that is set to elevate lifestyle living in the city through a refined blend of architecture, hospitality and luxury experiences. This like-minded collaboration also ushers in the Middle East debut of LUX* branded residences.

Located in Business Bay, the project will feature 100 exclusive luxury residences designed with a distinct style rooted in light, surrounding space and sensory connection. The future residents will enjoy fully integrated hospitality services managed by LUX* branded residences, under The Lux Collective, some of which will be personal concierge, housekeeping, spa, private dining and private chauffeur services. Phase 1 of sales is now underway, with a limited release of fully furnished 3- and 4-bedroom duplex apartments featuring expansive layouts and luxury finishes.

As QUBE Development expands in the Middle East and UAE, ELIRE is set to become a benchmark for branded residential living in Dubai with LUX* at the helm. The project brings together QUBE’s development expertise with The Lux Collective’s commitment to people-centric, sustainable hospitality. With handover expected in 2028, the development aligns with the growing demand for branded residences that offer integrated lifestyle services and long-term value.

Egor Molchanov, CEO of QUBE Development, commented: "Breaking ground on ELIRE is a meaningful step forward for QUBE Development. This project reflects our belief in building with intention, care and lasting value. We don’t just build to deliver; we build to endure. In partnership with The Lux Collective, we are creating a residential experience that brings together modern international standards with a strong sense of local identity. All of our luxury residences are designed to be timeless, both in its architecture and in the way they will serve the people who will call them home.”

Olivier Chavy, CEO of The Lux Collective, added: “With our progressive global growth strategy and focus on the Middle East region, we are proud to bring our luxury flagship brand LUX* to Dubai. This partnership with QUBE Development reflects our shared values of sustainability, innovation and excellence. ELIRE Managed By LUX* will be a new expression of our brand in an urban setting through the LUX* branded residences. We look forward to welcoming residents on a journey of sophisticated living.”

This development marks a defining addition to QUBE Development’s expanding portfolio of landmark projects. Being more than just another branded residence, ELIRE Managed By LUX* is set to reshape the real estate landscape and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global leader in luxury real estate. With its bold vision, refined design, and world-class hotel partnership, it will set a new industry standard for what modern branded residences will have to be.

About QUBE Development:

QUBE Development is a leading developer of high-quality residential properties and commercial spaces. Standing on the 30-year legacy of experience and excellence, QUBE is dedicated to transforming living spaces in the UAE by integrating sustainable architecture, captivating design, and unparalleled amenities. Each residence fosters distinctive communities, ensuring every space creates lasting value for customers while offering a harmonious blend of functionality and innovative design that elevates modern living and exceeds expectations.

As a sustainable and community-focused developer, QUBE Development aims to set the benchmark for real estate development by creating the foundation for generational wealth for its customers. The company prioritizes durability, reliability, sustainability, and quality in every project. Expanding its portfolio throughout the UAE, QUBE Development responds swiftly to the evolving market demands, maintaining a commitment to providing the highest quality builds through collaborations with world-renowned architects and dedicated contractors to ensure meticulous attention to design and construction.

Since its successful launch in the UAE, QUBE Development is set to introduce AED 2.6 billion worth of inventory in Dubai alone by 2025. The extensive portfolio covers 623,354 square feet of land and 2,291,946 square feet of GFA, creating legacies for customers. Invest in a future of unparalleled quality and innovation with QUBE Development.

About The Lux Collective

The Lux Collective (“TLC”) is a Mauritian-born global luxury hotel operator and manages brands LUX*, SALT, TAMASSA, SOCIO and Café LUX*.

At the heart of its purpose, TLC makes each moment matter and cares about what matters. Putting people first is the core of TLC’s culture as well as staying true to the values of being passionate, responsible and innovative in all that it does. By providing comfort through thoughtful and exquisite designs, TLC creates experiences that make each moment matter for all guests. It is committed to operating in a considered and respectful manner that is mindful of future generations.

Through its signature Groupwide sustainability project Tread Lightly, The Lux Collective promises an eco-conscious stay throughout its hotels. Its partnership with Altruistiq, a group of CO2 experts, focuses on the environmental footprint and ensures that emission sources are tracked using the highest international Science-Based standard.

Growing the global presence, TLC currently manages 18 operating resorts and hotels in Mauritius, Maldives, Ile de la Reunion, China and Tanzania, and with 12 more hotels in its development pipeline in Africa, Asia and the Middle East.

An affiliate member of IBL, a major economic player in the Indian Ocean and a public-listed leader of the “Top 100” Mauritian companies, IBL is active in key sectors of the Mauritian economy, with a global portfolio of approximately 300 subsidiaries and associated companies.

About LUX*

At LUX*, time is luxury. LUX* helps people to celebrate life by delivering consistently on the promise of a different kind of luxury; hospitality that is Lighter. Brighter. In a world where a deeper sense of connection can be hard to reach, even on vacation, it enables guests to break from the ordinary. Staging exceptional experiences in different locales – whether on the Beach, in the City or in Nature, it transforms the everyday into the extraordinary through elevated service, contemporary spaces and crafted escapes to truly disconnect and relax - with Life Extraordinary.

