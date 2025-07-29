Dubai, UAE: Empower Insulated Pipe Systems (ELIPS), a fully owned subsidiary of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), has signed a new contract to supply insulated pipes for the Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy project in Al Zahra, Kuwait. The contract covers pipe sizes ranging from 25 mm to 800 mm, with a total network length of 19 kilometres. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, signalling the commencement of the project’s infrastructure implementation phase.

ELIPS, a leading provider of insulated pipe systems and advanced thermal solutions, places strong emphasis on robust monitoring and supervision mechanisms to ensure the highest standards of precision, quality, and safety, in full compliance with international specifications. The new project adds to the company’s growing portfolio in Kuwait, which includes notable developments such as Kuwait University in Khaldiya, the industrial and storage zones in Sabah Al Ahmad City, and commercial facilities in Jaber Al Ahmad Residential City, among others.

“We are proud to be a part of the Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy project led by the Kuwait Ministry of Defence. Through the supply of highly efficient, world-class insulated pipes, we aim to support the project's sustainability goals in line with the highest international standards. This reflects Kuwait’s vision for carbon neutrality and reinforces ELIPS’ reputation for delivering quality, efficiency, and reliability”, said H.E. Ahmad bin Shafar, Chairman of ELIPS.

“We continue to implement our expansion strategy by strengthening ELIPS’ presence in new markets in the region and driving sustainable growth that benefits our stakeholders. Our manufacturing operations are highly sustainable that contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions, reflecting our firm commitment to environmental protection and resource conservation. By leveraging innovation, advanced technologies, and cutting-edge solutions, we aim to help build a sustainable, green future. This project also underscores the strong trust our clients place in ELIPS, which is known for supplying defect-free insulated pipes that operate with high efficiency and meet the rigorous demands of district cooling projects across various applications,” he added.

Supervised by Dar Al Khaleej Engineering Consulting and implemented by Hydrotech Engineering, the Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy project reflects Kuwait’s commitment to adopting sustainable solutions that reduce carbon emissions, lower electricity consumption, and conserve natural resources. District cooling systems play a key role in this strategy, offering high efficiency and performance suited to the country’s extreme climate conditions.

ELIPS has produced and supplied more than 880 kilometres of insulated pipe systems over the past 16 years, with a notable 40% increase in production in the last five years. The company currently serves over 300 customers across multiple markets and has successfully completed more than 240 projects in the UAE, the wider Gulf region, and North Africa.