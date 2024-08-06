Dubai - UAE: In an exciting move set to elevate the UK's multifamily property landscape and Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising industry, Elevision, a leader in Proptech and DOOH media solutions, announces a strategic partnership with renowned international property developer Oxley. This collaboration marks Dubai-based Elevision's debut in the UK, introducing advanced resident communication solutions through its digital lift screens and the Elevision CommConnect platform at Oxley’s prestigious Royal Wharf development.

Oxley is widely regarded for its innovative approach and commitment to quality. With a rich history of developing landmark projects, Oxley has established itself as a leader in the property industry. The company's portfolio includes a diverse range of residential, commercial, and mixed-use developments, each characterised by meticulous attention to detail and a dedication to creating vibrant communities.

Niall Sallam, Elevision’s CEO, expressed his excitement about the milestone, saying, "Our collaboration with Oxley marks a significant step in our commitment to providing world-class media and communication solutions. Oxley’s extensive property portfolio make them the perfect partner for our expansion into the UK, and this partnership is yet another example of their forward thinking approach when it comes to enhancing every aspect of the resident experience.”

Will Young, Head of Property (UK & Ireland) of Oxley Holdings comments, “The Elevision screens have been a fantastic addition to Royal Wharf, significantly enhancing the management team's ability to communicate with residents and provide crucial real-time updates. Additionally, these screens offer a valuable advertising platform for the commercial businesses within Royal Wharf, aligning with our vision of fostering a vibrant and connected community.”

Since its inception in Dubai in 2011, Elevision has been at the forefront of providing effective communication solutions for the property sector and innovative Digital-Out-of-Home media assets for advertisers. The company has demonstrated impressive and consistent growth throughout the past decade, increasing the size of its network by an average of 33% year on year.

The Elevision CommConnect platform leverages cutting-edge technology, enabling property partners to create, upload, and display important community messages in real-time, keeping residents engaged and informed. With sustainability at the forefront of the property sector, Elevision’s Commconnect eliminates the need for paper notices, streamlining the entire communication workflow. This innovation significantly reduces the carbon footprint of property managers, transforming what has historically been an inefficient and laborious process into an efficient, eco-friendly practice.

Elevision's expansion into the UK market underscores the company's dedication to advancing innovation in the property sector, while bringing a first to market Digital-Out-of-Home media channel that promises to foster stronger connections between advertisers, property partners, and residents alike.

About Elevision:

Elevision owns and operates one of the largest Digital-Out-of-Home networks located in the UAE and London. With a network of 1,800+ screens delivering 370M+ monthly impressions, Elevision provides advertisers with unparalleled access to the region’s most affluent consumers. Elevision’s proprietary media technology enables its clients to deliver dynamic video content, custom-tailored to their audiences and objectives.

