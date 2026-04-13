UAE – ELEVATE has officially awarded an AED 50 million contract to Pinnacle Piling for the piling and foundation works package at Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences, marking another major construction milestone for the landmark beachfront development in Ras Al Khaimah.

The appointment reflects continued momentum on site, with shoring works already completed and the project progressing ahead of its construction programme. The award signals ELEVATE’s continued confidence in both the long-term fundamentals of the UAE real estate market and the exceptional growth trajectory of Al Marjan Island as one of the region’s most important emerging leisure and luxury destinations.

Zeeshaan Shah, Founder & Chairman of ELEVATE, said, “We were the fastest-selling project on the island and now we are setting the pace in construction too. That is exactly how we want to be judged - the strength of both our vision and our execution.”

“We remain as confident as ever in the UAE, in Ras Al Khaimah, and in the long-term future of Al Marjan Island. We are deeply grateful to the UAE’s leadership for continuing to create an environment that inspires confidence, enables ambition and allows long-term visions to be realised.”

“Our focus is simple: keep leading, keep building and continue delivering on the trust the market has placed in us.”

Pinnacle Piling brings more than 35 years of specialist geotechnical and foundation expertise to the project, having delivered some of the region’s most technically demanding developments.

Sai Kumar, Chairman and Owner of Pinnacle Piling, said, “We are proud to continue our partnership with ELEVATE on Mondrian Al Marjan Island Beach Residences and to play a key role in delivering this landmark development. The project has progressed strongly on site, with the shoring phase now successfully completed and our teams fully mobilised.”

“ELEVATE has moved with impressive speed and clarity, and we are committed to maintaining that momentum while delivering to the highest standards of safety, quality and execution.”

The project continues to attract strong market demand following the successful sell-out of Phase 1 and robust interest in Phase 2. Set on the shores of Al Marjan Island, the AED 1.8 billion Mondrian-branded beachfront development forms part of ELEVATE’s broader vision to deliver design-led, hospitality-driven living experiences in some of the region’s most compelling growth destinations.

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ABOUT ELEVATE At ELEVATE, we create more than homes—we design environments that reflect an enlightened way of being. For those who understand that success is a lifestyle and seek harmony between mind, body, and soul, our spaces are designed to support intentional living and meaningful connections.

ABOUT ONE GROUP One Group is a global real estate investment and development firm with a transaction record exceeding $2.5 billion. Its portfolio includes industry-leading subsidiaries such as One Homes, One Investments, and One Capital, with a specialization in high-value, design-forward developments in the UK and international markets. Website: www.liveelevated.com

ABOUT MONDRIAN Mondrian is a series of forward-thinking hotels and residences rooted in art, design and culture. Groundbreaking interiors, immersive art installations and inventive culinary experiences are hallmarks of a Mondrian, as are dream-like spaces that reflect the city it inhabits. Visionary collaborators and progressive programming bring each location to life, generating an energy that calls to the culturally curious and attracts locals and travellers alike. With properties at the forefront of some of the world’s most exciting established and emerging cultural hubs in Singapore, Los Angeles, Miami, Doha, Mexico City, Cannes, Bordeaux, Seoul, Hong Kong, Ibiza and Australia’s Gold Coast, the brand is experiencing tremendous growth with upcoming openings in the Maldives, Bucharest and Abu Dhabi.

Mondrian Hotels & Residences is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding. ennismore.com