Dubai, UAE: In line with the UAE’s commitment to sustainable transportation and environmental sustainability, Smart has announced its dedication to advancing the future of electric vehicles. This initiative aligns with the country’s vision to reduce carbon emissions and promote greener mobility solutions.

Commenting on this step, Roberto Colucci, Head of Electric Vehicles at AW Rostamani Group, said: "The transition to electric mobility is a key step toward a more sustainable future. We are working to remove barriers to EV adoption, building customer confidence and encouraging them to make this environmentally responsible choice."

The UAE is witnessing significant growth in the electric vehicle market. The country aims for EVs to account for 25% of new car sales by 2035. According to projections, electric vehicles are expected to make up 22.32% of the market by 2029, with the possibility of exceeding 50% adoption by 2050. Currently, there are over 70,000 EVs in the UAE, and this number is expected to reach 100,000 by 2027, driven by improved charging infrastructure and increased awareness of sustainable mobility benefits.

Alongside its advancements in EV technology, Smart continues to develop flexible mobility solutions that contribute to the UAE’s sustainability goals.