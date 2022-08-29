El-Batal Developments for Housing and Development launched the first commercial mall specialized in selling gold jewelry in New Cairo.



Rock Gold mall is a unique project presented by El-Batal Developments, as it is the biggest mall that gathers all gold and jewelry merchants in one place for the first time in Egypt to make shopping process more interesting.



Rock Gold mall overlooks Mohamed bin Zayed Axis that lies in New Cairo’s Golden Square. It is just few minutes away from the American University in Cairo (AUC)), Cairo-Suez Highway, Ring road and Ain Sokhna.



Rock Gold mall’s stretched over 11,000 square meters land and 40,000 square meters building area. It also contains 3000 square meters allocated for commercial services like cafes, restaurants and landscapes, as well as parking areas that could absorb over 250 cars and underground garage that has capacity for 200 cars and another 60 cars for external parking slots.



El-Batal Developments is very keen to maintain the highest measures of safety while building the mall, which are the same measures adapted In building banks and stated by the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) to guarantee complete security.



The mall offers around 200 shops of international and local gold designers.



It has also a central air condition system, moving staircase in addition to a fire protection system and electricity generator in case if electricity turned off.



El-Batal Developments CEO Emad Doss said that his company is always keen on introducing a unique product that could be an added value to the real estate market, as it is the first of its kind to comprise senior traders in the gold and jewelry industry.



He added that El-Batal Developments witnessed a rapid progress since its launch in 1978 and become the main real estate developer in Sheraton District of Misr El-Gadeda in Cairo, noting that the real estate company expanded over years of significance to introduce new generations of the best and most professional engineers and contractors who contributed in introducing creative ideas for projects.



El-Batal Developments is depending on placing new concept for architecture engineering in Egypt that could combine between its experience in both the Egyptian and Canadian markets to add both modernity and authenticity.



The real estate developer had previously implemented a series of significant projects in the Egyptian market in east and west Cairo, which held the name “Rock” like Rock Eden, Rock Ville, Rock Vera, Rock Yard and Rock Capital 1 in the NAC.

