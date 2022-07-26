Emad Doss: We are proud of our achievements and we aspire to increase our investment to expand our client’s base and partake in the Urban Development Plan.



Cairo: El Batal Developments, the prominent Egyptian private real estate development company, held an enormous celebration for the delivery of 3 residential and commercial projects in the 6th of October City, El Obour City and in the Fifth Settlement. El Batal also shared the launch of 3 other new upcoming projects in Sheraton, the New Administrative Capital, and the Fifth Settlement.



During the celebration, the company announced the delivery of the Italian-style "Rock Vera" project, which is located in the Fifth Settlement near the prominent medical, educational services and commercial malls. Moreover, the company announced the delivery of "Rock Eden" project located in the heart of 6th of October City, where the project encompasses the first open mall in October Gardens. Also, the company announced the delivery of its third fully finished project, the Asian-style “Rock Ville”, which is located in the fifth district in El Obour City, encompassing villas with large areas and integrated services.



Eng. Emad Doss, CEO and Managing director of El Batal Developments, stated that the delivery of the three projects represents a new certificate of confidence for our customers, who come at the top of the company’s priorities. As such being a real estate development company that aims to establish integrated communities, El Batal Developments offers luxurious and comfortable units for customers and provides an exceptional residential, commercial, administrative and entertaining experience.

Doss also expressed his pride in the company's latest achievements, which culminated in the delivery of the three projects. He declared that the company seeks to invest more into the Egyptian market in order to contribute to the urban development plan. El-Batal’s current investments amount to EGP 13 billion, including EGP 3 billion investments for the year 2022.

Moreover, the celebration witnessed the announcement of the launch of 3 new projects across Cairo. The first being the second phase of Rock Capital 1, which is considered the largest administrative office in the governmental district in the New Administrative Capital. The project’s capital amounts to EGP 3 billion. The second project is "Rock Yard" in Sheraton Heliopolis, which is inspired by the English theme, followed by the launch of "Rock Gold" mall, the first specialized mall in gold jewelry, located in the Fifth Settlement.



El Batal Developments has been keen on establishing a distinguished relationship with its customers leveraging the company’s credibility, the units’ premium quality, and the after-sales services, especially since the company has the largest market share in Sheraton Heliopolis area.



To complement the success of El Batal Developments in the Egyptian real estate market, the company took an unprecedented step in the international real estate development sector, and reached the Canadian real estate market through the establishment of its subsidiary “Doss Homes”. The company managed to attract distinguished names all over Ontario, in cities like Toronto, Hamilton, Niagara Falls, Pembroke and Harrow.



It is worth mentioning that the company has been working on introducing a new concept to Egyptian architecture, benefiting from the access to Canadian culture. The company also aims to deliver authenticity that is characterized in the concept of "Rock” projects - due to its persistence, energy and durability, which symbolize the core values the company seeks to provide to its customers. This past year witnessed the beginning of a series of Rock projects in Eastern and Western Cairo through the projects of Rock Eden, Rock Ville, and Rock Vera.