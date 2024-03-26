The cafe and liféstyle chain is introducing its unmistakable interiors and menu offering to Dubai Festival City Mall and Dubai Hills Mall, with the newest branches set to feature refreshed, elegant interiors and a series of special culinary creations.

Dubai, UAE: EL&N London, the iconic café chain that is known for its unique spin on dining, is preparing to expand their reach in Dubai with the opening of its latest branches in the city. The brand, which already currently operates 3 cafés across the UAE, will be bringing its joyful vibes, tasty coffee, and delicious eats to Dubai Hills Mall and Dubai Festival City Mall. Dubai residents can look forward to enjoying the same much-loved EL&N experience, but now with an updated menu to delight discerning UAE customers, while also embracing neutral colours and opulent material palettes.

Known for its Instagram-worthy settings and chic ambience, EL&N has been a global sensation since its inception in 2017. Originally opening its doors in London, the brand now operates across the globe, with outlets as far-reaching as France, Italy, Germany, South Africa, and the GCC region. With its fashion-focused approach, stunning floral décor, eye-catching pink furnishings, and welcoming atmosphere, EL&N infuses every visit with a dash of happiness the moment you enter through the doors.

EL&N, which stands for “Eat, Live, and Nourish”, is on a mission to change the way people enjoy their coffee and share moments. Its menu is just as unique, inviting everyone to indulge in an array of specialty coffees, innovative desserts, signature creations, and all-day dining options – all worthy of the spotlight and your taste buds' applause.

EL&N has been on an incredible journey since it first touched down in the UAE, already opening 3 branches in Yas Bay in Abu Dhabi, Al Zahia in Sharjah, and DIFC in Dubai. Stepping into its next chapter of success, the brand is launching its newest cafés in Dubai Hills Mall, one of the city’s newest shopping destinations, and Dubai Festival City Mall, a bustling hotspot for entertainment, dining, and fashion.

While the classic pink remains at the heart and soul of the upcoming branches, they will also feature modern interiors complete with lighter pink hues in addition to a refreshing palette of natural colours. This design approach aims to maintain the essence of the brand while embracing the vibrant life of Dubai, offering a lively and welcoming atmosphere that reflects the city's dynamic energy and diverse culture. Diners can embark on a sweet adventure with a mouthwatering range of tasty classics such as Pink Vitamin Boost and Chicken Raspberry Salad, while also having the chance to explore new items specially curated for UAE foodies including Paratha Quesadilla and the superb Turkish Breakfast, adding a playful twist to the experience.

Alexandria Miller, Founder of EL&N London, remarked on the brand’s expansion in Dubai, saying “Expanding into Dubai is a big step for EL&N London, and we’re really excited to introduce our cafe’s distinguished experience to even more people in the city. Dubai's vibe, its mix of cultures, and its thirst for new culinary experiences are all so unique, and we think our signature pink cafés will fit right in and add to the city's casual dining scene. We can't wait to welcome everyone to experience EL&N’s delicious creations and picture-perfect setting in both Dubai Hills Mall.

To learn more about EL&N’s opening hours, store details, and latest offerings and updates, visit ae.elnlondon.com or follow the Instagram page at @elan_cafe.