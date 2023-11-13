Ethmarati to equip Emirati Youth with valuable skills and knowledge to enter the private sector ​

Abu Dhabi, UAE: - EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC, a multi-sector holding company based in Abu Dhabi, has launched its Emiratization program ‘Ethmarati’ at the Tawdheef x Zaheb 2023 exhibition that is taking place until 15 November, at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). EIH is a regular participant at this key annual event and exhibition dedicated to enabling Emiratis access to employment and entrepreneurship opportunities.

​The pioneering Ethmarati Program, developed by EIH, also aims to further develop the skills and career paths of Emirati youth, equipping them with valuable skills and knowledge enhancing their employability, particularly in the private sector.

​As a vehicle for supporting Emirati youth entering the private sector, the Ethmarati program will offer 700-plus job opportunities to Emirati talent within EIH and its subsidiaries. EIH’s multi-industry sector portfolio of companies includes travel and tourism, oil and gas, technology, marketing communications, real estate, facility management, drone solutions, human capital, procurement services, and others.​​

Commenting on the launch of the Ethmarati program, Ali Elgebely, Managing Director and Group CEO of EIH, commented: "The Ethmarati Program is aligned to and plays an active role in supporting the UAE leadership’s Emiratisation vision and goals for enhancing the skill set of Emirati youth and their involvement in the private sector. We are excited to showcase this program at this year’s Tawdheef x Zaheb, which is a fantastic event for fulfilling the potential of a new generation of Emiratis.​

“EIH is at the heart of Abu Dhabi and the UAE's future social and economic growth and development. This program will provide Emirati talent the opportunity to undergo specialized training with experts in various sectors and ensure they gain real-world experience, preparing them for successful careers. EIH's group of companies currently covers nine industry sectors representing its own enabling private sector ecosystem for such individuals to explore a wide range of career opportunities and work with specialist industry experts,” Elgebely added.​

About EIH Ethmar International Holding ​

EIH Ethmar International Holding PJSC is a leading holding company based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. With a proven track record, EIH has established and acquired over 58 successful companies in six diversified major sectors, including energy, real estate, investment, technology, healthcare, and hospitality. ​EIH is committed to ensuring the ongoing success of its stakeholders and investors by fostering sustainable growth, creating mid- and long-term investment opportunities, and ensuring dividend distribution. EIH supports the vision of the UAE leadership by encouraging innovation and empowering growth through a diversified investment portfolio. The organization is committed to giving its investors sustainable returns while also advancing the region's economy and prosperity. EIH continues to advance and provide value in the landscape of international business with a forward-thinking strategy and a focus on quality. For more information, please visit: www.eihuae.com